Own your own underground art gallery and hair salon

If not for the large, rainbow-coloured boomerang sign announcing its location, you probably wouldn’t notice this tourist attraction in the Australian mining town of Coober Pedy.

After all, its entrance is little more than a shed with a roller door – barely larger than your average beach box.

But beneath the surface lies one of the most unique business opportunities you’re likely to find anywhere in the world.

There are sea changes and tree changes, but what would you call this one?

An underground art gallery and hairdressing salon in the renowned desert town is on the market, giving someone with a vision the opportunity to own and run their own piece of the town’s tourism market.

The property at Lot 1466 and 185 Hutchison St is one of many dug out and constructed beneath the surface in the South Australian suburb, where many underground buildings are built in order to escape the searing daytime heat, which regularly tops 40C and averages more than 30C all year round.

The property is split into multiple rooms and areas, with the largest section dedicated to an art gallery, while another room houses the hairdressing salon.

Elsewhere throughout the network of dugouts you’ll find an opal cutting room, a combined kitchen and office, and a combined bathroom and laundry.

There’s also hot and cold water, as well as electricity, and the premises features an alarm system.

The one-of-a-kind art gallery and salon comes with a price tag of $420,000 and is on the market through Misty Mance and Lou Whitelock from Adelaide-based Lin Andrews Real Estate.

The property comes with vacant possession.