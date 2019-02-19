Real commercial

Own your own underground art gallery and hair salon

Adrian Ballantyne | 19 FEBRUARY 2019
The underground art gallery at Coober Pedy.
The underground art gallery at Coober Pedy.

If not for the large, rainbow-coloured boomerang sign announcing its location, you probably wouldn’t notice this tourist attraction in the Australian mining town of Coober Pedy.

After all, its entrance is little more than a shed with a roller door – barely larger than your average beach box.

But beneath the surface lies one of the most unique business opportunities you’re likely to find anywhere in the world.

There are sea changes and tree changes, but what would you call this one?

Coober Pedy Art Gallery

The property features a network of dugout areas that have been turned into an art gallery.

An underground art gallery and hairdressing salon in the renowned desert town is on the market, giving someone with a vision the opportunity to own and run their own piece of the town’s tourism market.

The property at Lot 1466 and 185 Hutchison St is one of many dug out and constructed beneath the surface in the South Australian suburb, where many underground buildings are built in order to escape the searing daytime heat, which regularly tops 40C and averages more than 30C all year round.

The entrance to the underground gallery is little more than a shed.

The property is split into multiple rooms and areas, with the largest section dedicated to an art gallery, while another room houses the hairdressing salon.

Elsewhere throughout the network of dugouts you’ll find an opal cutting room, a combined kitchen and office, and a combined bathroom and laundry.

The property also features a hair salon.

There’s also hot and cold water, as well as electricity, and the premises features an alarm system.

The one-of-a-kind art gallery and salon comes with a price tag of $420,000 and is on the market through Misty Mance and Lou Whitelock from Adelaide-based Lin Andrews Real Estate.

The property comes with vacant possession.

