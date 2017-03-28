Ex-servo site offers prime Sunshine Coast views

A former Sunshine Coast service station site with unobstructed beach views is on the market and promises to be hotly contested amongst developers.

The property at Kings Beach, just east of Caloundra, was formerly the Kings Beach Service Centre, and also includes the neighbouring Tradewinds Apartments – a block of six fully-leased residential apartments.

Set on the edge of a roundabout just moments from the nearby beach, and with Alexandra Park directly across the road, agents say the site is one of the few that is unlikely to ever to be built out by larger developments closer to the sea.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a landmark property holding in the heart of Kings Beach, which offers not-to-be-built-out views through the Kings Beach amphitheatre and popular beach precinct” says Savills Sunshine Coast agent Will Carman, who is marketing the property with Scott Gardiner.

The offering includes a 1601sqm parcel of land, which also incorporates Tradewinds Apartments. The apartments currently draw a rental income of almost $100,000 per annum.

Zoned for either ‘tourist accommodation’ or ‘high density residential’, a development could potentially reach up to 21m and include multi-level residential accommodation and commercial tenancies.

The site is to be sold via offers to purchase, which close on April 6.