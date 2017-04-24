Nathan Tinkler’s Hunter Valley stud farm for sale

Horse yards at a Patinack Farm property in the NSW Hunter Valley.

A stud farm with fully kitted out veterinary “hospital” belonging to former Queensland billionaire Nathan Tinkler has come on the market.

One of the last pieces of his thoroughbred breeding business, Patinack Farm, the massive 579.8ha property is at 310 Richmond Grove Rd, Sandy Hollow, in the Upper Hunter Valley.

It was put up for expressions of interest by liquidators of Patinack Farm Holdings, Neil Cussen and David Mansfield of Deloitte. The pair were appointed to wind up the company on March 29 last year.

Tinkler bought the Upper Hunter Valley property for $4.6 million on August 18, 2008.

According to the liquidators, the property was “the home of Patinack Farm” and is in “proven horse country that has reared multiple black type racing champions”.

Among the new stud facilities on the property were two state-of-the-art yearling barns with 43 stables, a foaling unit, vet hospital with six intensive car boxes, extensive post and rail fencing and serving barn.

“No expense has been spared on the development of these improvements,” the liquidators say.

“These facilities complement those constructed by the previous owners including vet barn, weaning barns, stallion complex, office and accommodation for up to 30 staff.”

The stud farm is being marketed as “ideally used as a thoroughbred stud, or alternatively as a large irrigation or beef cattle property”.

Most of the land is “open and arable grazing country with a mixture of alluvial to sand loam soils”, with about 45% of it “irrigable”.

Expressions of interest for this site close at 5pm on May 4.

Tranches of the Patinack Farm empire have gone on the market separately, including the $15 million sale of four parcels in the Gold Coast hinterland to the Aquis Group two years ago – Wadham Park (33.64ha), Elysian Fields (56.97ha), Saravale (73.26ha) and Benobble (283.40ha).

This article from The Courier Mail was originally published as “One of the final pieces of Nathan Tinkler’s stud farm for sale“.