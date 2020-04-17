Channel 7’s Maroochydore HQ among top Queensland properties

Investors can’t get enough of Queensland offices in the current market, with the asset class occupying four of the state’s top five listings on Realcommercial last week.

And it’s the local home of a major television network that stood out last week.

Here are the top five weekly listings in the state, according to Realcommercial’s data.

SWITCH ON IN MAROOCHYDORE

140-142 Horton Parade, Maroochydore

The signs on the front say it all at this Maroochydore property, and they’re not going anywhere soon.

The major office holding in the heart of the Sunshine Coast CBD is home to the Seven Network, which has as 10-year, triple net lease on the property, as well as a six-month bank guarantee in place.

It currently returns $433,550 in annual rent, and comes with annual CPI increases.

There’s also development potential, with zoning allowing for a building height limit of 40 metres in the future.

For sale through Colliers International, the property’s expressions of interest campaign closes on Thursday, May 14.

VERSATILITY A BOON FOR BRISBANE WAREHOUSE

24 Manilla Street, East Brisbane

The combination of retail, warehousing and office space has proven tough to resist for potential investors at an East Brisbane property, which was the number one listing on Realcommercial last week.

The 1519sqm property offers a myriad of potential opportunities, with the long-time owner-occupier vacating and the possibility of creating multiple tenancies on the same block.

Developers are also likely to be among the suitors, due to the site’s 30m of street frontage and potential to build between 8-10 levels.

An adjoining property, which featured among last week’s top Queensland properties, is also on the market.

RUSH CONTINUES FOR SOUTHPORT BUILDING

6 Short Street, Southport

Previously the number one property nationally, this Southport office building is still luring investors even after its original auction date.

Listed for an urgent sale, the property has a rare open-air atrium along with two levels of office space, and when fully leased has a potential net return of $287,350-$320,190 per annum.

POSITION PERFECT INDUSTRIAL

507 Olsen Avenue, Southport

Opportunities to purchase an entire industrial complex are rare, and particularly one that has KFC, Shell and Bunnings Warehouse as neighbours.

So it’s not surprising to see this Southport property near the top of Queensland’s Realcommercial data, with the 5261sqm site alongside three of Australia’s largest retail tenants.

Returning a net income of approximately $316,005, the property has 11 tenancies ranging from 157sqm-271sqm and also has Aldi, Supercheap Auto, Spotlight and Zarraffa’s in the immediate vicinity.

It is to be sold through expressions of interest.

OFFICE LEASE IN THE HEART OF THE ACTION

21 Kyabra Street, Newstead

As leasing opportunities also gain momentum, this office building in inner-city Newstead has risen to the top of the pile.

Offering 281sqm of open plan office space on the first level, the listing includes the exclusive use of a balcony, four parking spaces, two large board rooms, storage, five private offices/meeting rooms a kitchenette and easy access to Brisbane’s Gasworks precinct.

It can also be reconfigured to suit a tenant’s requirements.