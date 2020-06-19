QLD top 5: Prime vacant Southport building strikes a chord

The Southport building is located at one of the Gold Coast’s busiest intersections.

A prime corner commercial property at one of the Gold Coast’s busiest intersections is creating a stir online as an auction date closes in.

The former home of International Interiors at Lots 1 & 2, 106 Queen St, Southport has soared into the top five most-viewed commercial properties in Queensland, with its auction less than two weeks away.

The vacant, freestanding 985sqm building sits at the corner of Ferry Rd and is surrounded by major tenants including Ferry Road Markets, Shell, Hungry Jacks, KFC and Porsche.

It occupies a 1527sqm block and includes 23 car parks.

Investors cast their net wide in Queensland this week, with hotels, industrial assets, office buildings and even a theme park featuring amongst the most-viewed listings on realcommercial.com.au.

Here are the properties that caught your eye.

‘SLEEP FACTORY’ A WAKING GIANT

83 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone

Interest continues to pour in for South Gladstone hotel The Sleep Factory, which occupies a spot in Queensland’s top two commercial properties for the third week running.

Agents say the business could be a two-person operation and is ripe for expansion.

PRIME INNER CITY OFFICE

37 Baxter Street, Fortitude Valley

It’s been a quarter of a century since this Fortitude Valley office was last offered to the market, and potential investors are jumping at the opportunity.

The vacant two-level building is listed for both sale and lease, with the purchase price set at $1.825 million.

Delivering 552sqm of space, the property could be split into two tenancies, while favourable mixed-use zoning hints at future development potential.

OPTIONS ABOUND AT HELENSVALE FACTORY

29 Millennium Circuit, Helensvale

The countdown is on to the auction of this Helensvale factory/office, with investors taking the chance for one last look.

The Gold Coast asset will be put on the block next Thursday, June 25, offering buyers a large industrial space with three separate office areas and a handy holding income, with 12 months remaining on the current lease.

The property has 1147sqm of floorspace in a major industrial and commercial precinct and includes 20 on-site car parks plus tilt slab construction with a container height entrance.

FUN PARK’S POPULARITY GROWS

505 Allambie Lane, Gumlow

As the most-viewed property in the country for the second week running, Townsville’s Barra Fun Park has seen almost unprecedented demand online.

The property at Gumlow received almost double the views of any other commercial listing over the past week, which isn’t surprising given buyers can snare a theme park for just $2.5 million.

The property, which is one man’s labour of love, includes an inflatable water park with giant slides, tunnels, trampolines and catapults.

There are also zorb rollers and paddle boats, a 50m Slip N Slide, a giant jumping pillow, a cafe, fully licensed bar, group BBQ facilities, approval to set up aqua golf, and even a family home.