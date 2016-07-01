Buy
Most Viewed: Demand for warehouses and industrial sites in new year revival
News
Most-viewed: Indonesian Christ Family Church sparks developer interest
If you’re the owner of a sizeable block of land in and around Sydney right now, you’ll have no shortage of potential suitors should you choose to put it on the market.
News
Tweed Heads car dealership joins sale race
A property leased to a Tweed Heads motor group with Holden, Kia, Honda and Suzuki on its books is the latest in a string of car dealerships to hit the market. The sprawling lot at 153 Wharf …
News
Trio of Toyota dealerships to rev up investors
Three properties leased as Toyota car dealerships in south-east Queensland have hit the market as part of a five-property portfolio.
News
Options abound for historic tram car shed
Come for the cars, stay for the history. Or maybe that epic apartment upstairs. Or perhaps the development potential.
News
Nunawading showroom braces for deluge of interest
Expressions of interest campaigns are par for the course when selling commercial properties. But when leasing them? Almost unheard of.
News
Prison and ballet an unlikely pairing in Coburg sale
The home of the Melbourne City Ballet, on the grounds of the old Pentridge Prison, will be on the block next week as part of the latest Burgess Rawson portfolio auctions.
