Most-viewed: Indonesian Christ Family Church sparks developer interest

The Regents Park site is currently the Indonesian Christ Family Church.

If you’re the owner of a sizeable block of land in and around Sydney right now, you’ll have no shortage of potential suitors should you choose to put it on the market.

Five of New South Wales’ top 10 most-viewed commercial properties over the past week – including the top three – are land/development sites, led by a prominent church venue in the city’s west.

The site of the Indonesia Christ Family Church in Regents Park is being offered to the market for the first time in more than two decades, and with a 1416sqm block but currently set up for religious gatherings and performances, it could suit both developers and other church groups keen on securing a major corner property.

The property at 14 Clapham Road and 24-26 Elaine Street features light industrial zoning, ground floor showroom area and full staff amenities throughout its 844sqm of building area. It will be auctioned on Thursday, November 19.

Here are the properties making waves nationally.

WA: OFFICE SUITE A QUICK SUCCESS

2/8 Welshpool Road, East Victoria Park

An office suite in Western Australia might seem an unlikely leader when it comes to commercial property views, but such has been the online demand for a small office in Perth’s inner city that it jumped to top spot over the past week among listings on Realcommercial.com.

The East Victoria Park property attracted almost double the number of views of any other property in the country, with potential buyers drawn to its solid tenancy and affordable $850,000 price tag.

The 218sqm first floor suite features a high quality fit-out with female and male amenities, fully ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and video intercom access, along with five car bays and a convenient, central location.

It currently returns $45,780 in gross annual income.

QLD: Sizzler swept up after weeks of demand

S2, 2506 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach

The chance may have come on gone to snap up the lease to the former Sizzler restaurant site at Mermaid Beach on the Gold Coast.

The property has dominated Queensland’s rankings on Realcommercial.com.au for more than a month, such has been the interest in the space that was until recently home to the famed family eatery.

But having hit the leasing market for the first time in 35 years, tenants have been quick to swoop, with the property now under offer.

VIC: Industrial double in key precinct

1 & 2/36 Jersey Road, Bayswater

One or two. Rent or lease.

The options are many at these twin industrial properties in one of Melbourne’s most prominent industrial areas.

The two Bayswater factories, which are on separate titles, are up for sale or lease and offer 260sqm each, with roller door access, office facilities and mezzanine levels.

With industrial assets at a premium, the properties have raced to the top of the charts in Victoria, and are available with vacant possession right now.

SA: Investors see something in glass-fronted showroom

32 Unley Road, Unley

A high exposure warehouse and showroom just moments from the Adelaide CBD is attracting plenty of interest, after hitting the market for $1.2 million.

The versatile 560sqm property features a 465sqm showroom with high ceilings, excellent natural light, a prominent main road position and other amenities, including rear roller door access.

Offered with vacant possession, agents say the building suits a variety of potential uses, courtesy of its commercial zoning.

TAS:

QV Tower & Clarence House, 11 High Street, East Launceston

A generational opportunity to secure two of Launceston’s most prominent buildings and the site they occupy is set to become one of Tasmania’s commercial property stories of the year.

One of the most significant Tasmanian properties brought to market this year, the listing includes the nine-level QV Tower, the seven-level Clarence House, the three-level original nurses qua​rters ​and the Clarence Street car park.

Occupying 1.14ha and with a building area of 11,546sqm, the property has a current holding income of $478,000 per annum, with the potential to increase it through leasing the other buildings, or develop the property further.

NT:

32 Bishop Street, Woolner

With three tenancies and an enormous site with even bigger potential, this site at Woolner has both investors and developers circling.

The industrial property at 32 Bishop Street was the pick of the Northern Territory pack on Realcommercial.com.au this week, with industrial assets making up five of the top 10 most-viewed listings.

The 20,700sqm site features three separate tenancies ranging from 5100sqm to 9500sqm, each with a substantial warehouse and office space.

Agents say its general industrial zoning also gives it strong potential for development.

It is set down for auction on November 19.