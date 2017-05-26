Tweed Heads car dealership joins sale race

The Tweed Heads car dealership is leased to Sharp Motor Group.

A property leased to a Tweed Heads motor group with Holden, Kia, Honda and Suzuki on its books is the latest in a string of car dealerships to hit the market.

The sprawling lot at 153 Wharf St in the coastal New South Wales city is leased to Sharp Motor Group, having previously been operated by Queensland businessman Warren von Bibra.

Sharp Motor Group has a lease on the industrial and retail complex for at least the next eight years, with options to extend the arrangement to 2030.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The car dealership listing comes just weeks after three properties leased as Toyota car dealerships in south-east Queensland were put up for sale as part of a five-property portfolio.

Black Toyota is selling the longstanding dealerships at Dalby, Emerald and Oakey, leased to ASX-listed automotive group AP Eagers Limited, after owning them for 32 years.

Colliers International’s Steve Clark and Kyle Youngson are marketing the Tweed Heads showroom, with Youngson saying the surrounding amenity makes for a

“It’s in the bustling heart of the Tweed Heads commercial and retail precinct,” he says.

“There’s activity virtually around the clock being surrounded by the Tweed Mall, Tweed Heads Public Hospital and Twin Towns RSL Club.”

“The area will only continue to strengthen as a hub for business as the southern Gold Coast grows.”

The 9880sqm property has a 3919sqm showroom building on it, and draws a rental income of more than $707,000 per annum.

It will be auctioned on Wednesday, June 14 at Colliers International’s Gold Coast office.