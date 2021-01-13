Most Viewed: Demand for warehouses and industrial sites in new year revival

Sydney’s industrial sector is surprising even industry experts with its massive appreciation. Picture: Getty

Industrial and warehouse listings dominated interest in commercial property last week amid a flood of new listings after the festive holiday hiatus.

New listings for warehouses in the Sydney suburb of Belmore and East Perth attracted significant attention, going straight to the top of the most-viewed listings for NSW and Western Australia.

Two shopfronts in Dry Creek, which are leased to a café and post office, quickly became South Australia’s most popular listing on realcommercial.com.au.

A Gold Coast property ready for use as a medical centre rose through the ranks to become the most-viewed commercial listing nationally, while a newly-advertised motel for sale in the northern Brisbane suburb of Boondall came in second.

Most popular commercial listings around the country

Here’s a snapshot of last week’s most-viewed commercial listings state-by-state.

NSW: Warehouse and showroom

627 Canterbury Road, Belmore

A warehouse in Belmore occupied by a security business was the most clicked-on listing in NSW last week.

Close to the M5 and major arterial roads, the site includes rear lane access with three roller doors, separate offices, warehouse facilities and a showroom.

Victoria: Securely-leased shop

477-477A Sydney Road, Brunswick

A two-storey shopfront on iconic Sydney Road in Brunswick drew clicks galore in the past week to earn the title as Victoria’s most popular commercial listing.

The retail/office investment is currently tenanted to a real estate agent and a financial services business.

Just 6km from the Melbourne CBD, it includes a rear lock-up garage with capacity for three vehicles, future development potential and a rental return of around $71,000 per year.

The property will go to auction on 11 February.

Queensland: Fit for a medical centre

299 Rio Vista Boulevard, Mermaid Waters

Tailored to a medical centre, this proposition in Mermaid Waters was Queensland’s – and Australia’s – most sought-after commercial listing.

Set on 704sqm, the property includes a 256sqm single-level building that has been designed to accommodate a medical centre and allied services.

There are eight car parking bays, a large reception area, seven consulting rooms and two examination rooms.

It will go to auction in Australia’s biggest auction event on 24 January on the Gold Coast.

ACT: Bicycle showroom

36 Botany Street, Phillip

A large showroom that houses a leading bicycle franchise in Phillip returned as the most-viewed commercial listing for the ACT after a couple of weeks out of the spotlight.

The 272sqm site in Botany Street is tenanted to 99 Bikes on a five-year lease until 2025, with two five-year options, netting around $80,000 in income a year.

It is listed for sale for $1.3 million.

South Australia: Side-by-side shops

Units 1 & 2, 100 Churchill Road North, Dry Creek

Two side-by-side shopfronts in Dry Creek piqued the most interest for commercial properties in South Australia.

The Churchill Road North sites are tenanted to a post office and café, returning $57,000 a year.

The properties will go to auction on 18 February with a price guide of more than $875,000.

Tasmania: Two tenancies

79A-81 George Street, Launceston

An investment opportunity in downtown Launceston took out top billing for commercial properties in Tasmania.

The property on popular George Street includes two tenancies, which are leased to a restaurant for three years and a financial service that has been there since 2007.

Western Australia: New warehouse listing

8 Brown Street, East Perth

A flexible commercial property in East Perth listed for sale for $1.195 million drew enough interest to become WA’s most-visited listing on realcommercial.com.au.

Close to Claisebrook Cove, Matagarup Bridge, Optus Stadium and the Swan River, the property is currently set up as an office/warehouse but offers a raft of options for a transition, including residential, commercial, light industry, dining and entertainment.

Features include a 402sqm floorplan, showroom, two car bays and a kitchenette.

Northern Territory: Island lodge

Melville Island Lodge/Tiwi Island Adventures

The Melville Island Lodge and associated fishing charter business Tiwi Island Adventures continues to attract attention in the Top End after considerable interest in recent weeks.

Two leasehold titles – a 2640sqm lot, which includes the fishing lodge and related accommodation, and a separate 947sqm parcel – are up for sale.

Close to Kakadu National Park and the Mary River Wetlands, the property comprises the lodge and supporting infrastructure, including a manager’s residence and staff quarters, 11 operational fishing vessels and nine vehicles including a bus and petrol tanker.