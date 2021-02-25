Buy
Pandemic-proof asset delivers record-low yield at portfolio auction
News
Torquay petrol station serves massive premium at portfolio auction
A fuel and service centre at the gateway to Torquay has earned a massive yield at a hotly contested portfolio auction.
Investing
Investors flock to childcare centres in $87m portfolio sales
Childcare centres remain in strong demand as commercial property investors target essential services sectors during the coronavirus pandemic, with seven centres among $87 million worth of properties sold in the first big portfolio auctions of the year.
News
First-time investors keen to dip their toes into commercial property
First-time investors keen to get into the commercial property market are chasing entry-level opportunities in the first big portfolio auctions of the year.
News
Investors to fill up as six servos go to auction
Investors can fill up on service station investments next month when a string of retail fuel properties are put on the block.
News
Deal well received as 200 Ampol servos sold
Charter Hall’s acquisition of a $682m stake in the Ampol petrol stations with partner GIC has been well received by some analysts, who say the price paid is less than expected.
News
Pent-up demand sees buyers dive into commercial auctions
A wave of pent-up demand for commercial property is behind some big results as investors flock to assets leased to essential services. Agency Burgess Rawson sold 11 of 13 available properties at its Portfolio Auction …
News
Medical facility to ride regional interest
One of country Victoria’s most important medical facilities will be the latest to take advantage of the strong interest in regional commercial property when it is auctioned next month.
News
Investors flock to commercial property as Portfolio Auctions resume
Commercial property investors have shown their readiness to jump back into the market in the wake of the COVID-19, with 13 properties sold at Burgess Rawson’s first auction since the pandemic reached Australia. Only two …
News
Childcare funding a boon for new listings
The ongoing and increasing level of government support for childcare has further bolstered the investment credentials of a Noble Park childcare centre that will be auctioned this month.
