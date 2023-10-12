‘Rare’ collection of service stations on the market across regional and suburban NSW

A “rare” network of fuel investments is up for sale across NSW.

Colliers has listed a “Petroleum Portfolio” offering more than 200,000 sqm of landholdings along a number of key transport routes throughout suburban and regional locations.

The 11 sites, from Albury to Western Sydney’s Denham Court and Gunnedah, include a range of zonings with Colliers saying the sale “provides an incredible chance to purchase an outstanding investment in one line or individually”.

MORE

‘Metro-fication’ hits Sydney home prices hard

‘Suburban unicorn’: Sydney’s old flour mill/silo for sale

The portfolio is for sale through the Colliers team of Jordan McConnell, Matthew Meynell and Samantha Carroll, on behalf of Barry Kogan and Katherine Sozou as receivers and managers.

“The portfolio provides an exciting opportunity for purchasers to acquire a network of fuel investments strategically located along key suburban and regional transport routes” Mr McConnell said.

MORE

$240m plans revealed for iconic Sydney heritage site

Most popular suburb for Sydney’s first-home buyers

“Offering a diverse number of opportunities, The Petroleum Portfolio presents value add potential for investors, developers and potential occupiers alike,” Mr Meynell added.

The sites have a potential fully leased income of more than $2.3 million across all locations including Albury, Coolac, Coolamon, Coonamble, Denham Court, Gunnedah, Hillston, Jugiong, Tumut, Narrandera and West Wyalong.

“We’ve observed ongoing transactions in regional locations for quality, defensive investments and believe this portfolio will be well received from a wide range of purchasers,” Ms Carroll said.

The Petroleum Portfolio is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign, closing on November 8.