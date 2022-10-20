Australian energy giant Ampol Petroleum lists petrol station sites on over 100,000 sqm for sale

Australian energy giant Ampol Petroleum has listed a number of vacant sites across the country for commercial sale.

The portfolio offered to market via Expressions of Interest includes 17 vacant sites from its national collection and are collectively available for purchase in one-line or as individual land holdings.

With over 100,000 sqm up for sale, the collection includes sites in WA, Tasmania, three sites in Victoria, four in NSW, and six in SA.

RELATED: Justin Hemmes’ property buy of a different kind

The sites are situated in regional centres and offer mixed-use or industrial zonings for commercial buyers – ranging in size from 734 sqm to 45,820 sqm.

Key sites in NSW within the collection include a 45,000 sqm site in Lloyd near Wagga Wagga and a 5,135 sqm site in Boggabilla near the Newell Highway. There are also sites in Gilgandra and Cooma.

The portfolio is being sold via Colliers’ Matthew Maynell and Jordan McConnell with the Expressions of Interest closing on the 16th November.

“With a significant decentralisation having taken place across many traditional metropolitan markets post COVID-19, interest in prominent regional centres has become ever more sought-after as these economies continue to strengthen,” Mr Meynell said.

“We continue to witness increased levels of demand for defensive “set and forget” style investments which can be developed and even managed remotely,” Mr McConnell said.

Mr McConnell noted that the commercial portfolio provided a unique development opportunity for the market, given their versatility and ability to acquire at scale.

“With many of the sites strategically located within their local centres, as well as possessing strong market fundamentals, the sites present a versatile canvas for numerous development outcomes (STCA).”

MORE:

$5m profit as teacher smashes inner-city price record

Popular TV presenter celebrates big treechange

Love Island Byron Bay home scores huge price