Renowned Gosford office block a $2m Star at auction

The Star House building on Erina St in Gosford.

The old Star House office building across the road from the Imperial Centre in Gosford has been sold under the hammer for $2.025 million.

The event took place on site in front of the building, which houses several tenants including a government agency and the local Coast Community News office.

The auction had several bidders, but it ended up being a battle between a local investor and a Sydney family that runs a construction business.

Bids went back and forth by merely a thousand dollars at a time, but in the end the Sydney family took it out.

Agent Anthony Scarcella from LJ Hooker Commercial says that the location of the building is prime.

“If you look up you can see the cranes working on new development, including John Singleton’s Bonython building,” he says.

“Gosford is a transforming city.”

The auctioneer day was Lachlan Macdonald of Cooleys Auctioneers Double Bay.

This article from the Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate first appeared as “Well-known Gosford office block sold at auction for $2.025m”.