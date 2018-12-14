Hoyts to open new Docklands cinema on Saturday

Saturday will bear witness to a significant milestone in AsheMorgan’s $250m redevelopment of The District Docklands, with the opening of a new eight-screen Hoyts cinema. Picture: Getty

Hoyts will open its new eight-screen cinema at The District Docklands shopping centre on Saturday, part of an ongoing $250m revitalisation project led by real estate investment group AsheMorgan.

The new cinema, which Hoyts describes as “Australia’s most technologically advanced cinema”, will show films using Christie laser projection and Dolby Atmos surround-sound technology, and each of its eight auditoriums will be decked out with powered, leather recliner seats.

Two of the auditoriums will also be fitted with 24-metre-wide “Xtremescreen” screens.

“We’re so excited to be opening a state-of-the-art cinema complex in The District Docklands, an area primed to become Melbourne’s leading lifestyle destination,” said Damian Keogh, president and CEO of the HOYTS Group.

“When it comes to the silver screen, HOYTS strives to set the gold standard every time, and we’re proud to announce that The District Docklands is our most technologically advanced cinema complex to date.”

The new development will also include a Ben & Jerry’s store, a fully-licensed Parisian cafe and bar, and an open-plan “Treat City”.

The cinema’s launch comes roughly four years after AsheMorgan bought the 40,000 square-metre District Docklands retail precinct – then known as Harbour Town – from ING Real Estate for $150 million.

Since then, Swedish retail giants H&M and amusement park-themed bar Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq have set up shop in the area. And construction has begun on a new market hall, which shoppers will be able to access via a pedestrian walkway connected to the main District Docklands building.

Due for completion in July 2019, the retail precinct will also house a new Woolworths supermarket, a Dan Murphy’s, a Priceline Pharmacy and an Asian grocer.