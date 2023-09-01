Find property
Mornington Peninsula
Buying & Selling
Sorrento’s Continental hotel up for sale at $150m+
News
High Street Memories: Brooke Pitt on Sorrento’s Ocean Beach Road
Model and pilates studio owner Brooke Pitt (nee Hogan) made a name for herself as a fashion model who rose to fame via her social media profile in the mid 2000s. It was a spot …
News
Cricketer David Warner’s award-winning Peninsula brewery could sell for $20m
Cricket champ David Warner, jockey Tommy Berry and horse trainer Michael Freedman are selling their Mornington Peninsula brewery. And the eight-figure price will have punters frothing.
