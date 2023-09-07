St Andrews Beach Brewery: Cricketer David Warner’s award-winning Peninsula brewery could sell for $20m

High-profile beer barrons test cricketer David Warner and his TV star wife Candice, jockey Tommy Berry and horse racing identity Michael Freedman are selling their brewery.

The famous faces and a handful of others transformed a former horse training facility that gave the racing world Makybe Diva into the award-winning St Andrews Beach Brewery six years ago.

Set on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula at 160 Sandy Rd, Fingal, it’s expected to prove a very green wicket, with a $20m price tag expected.

But there’s a chance the sale could mean last drinks at the popular watering hole.

The 37ha property is listed with JLL’s Will Connolly, Peter Harper and Lachlan Persley and includes both the business and freehold.

It includes a 2500 litre brewing facility, various dining rooms, a spacious beer garden, and a fully-equipped commercial kitchen and public bar.

Before it was transformed into a state-of-the-art hospitality site in 2017, the property was home to a world-renowned horse training facility owned by famous racehorse trainers, the Freedman brothers.

Known as Markdel, the facility produced more than 100 winners including the likes of Makybe Diva, Mummify and Alinghi.

The former racetrack now houses a 6000-tree orchard that produces the brewery’s popular Hometrack apple cider, while the original stables were converted into dining rooms.

JLL senior vice president Mr Connolly said he was expecting to field interest from a diverse range of buyers, including “high net worth individuals”, private syndicates, plus national hospitality operators and beverage brands.

“It’s an incredibly successful business in its own right and there’s also potential, subject to council approval, to introduce boutique accommodation on site or even a nine-hole golf course,” he said.

The brewery has won several accolades over the years including three gold medals at the 2021 Australian International Beer Awards and a gong for New Tourism Business at the 2018 Victorian Tourism Awards.

Managing director Mr Harper added that an incoming investor could continue to run the venue as is, or look to take the asset to its “obvious” next level.

“Rarely do trophy assets offer so much upside, yet that’s exactly what St Andrews Beach Brewery provides,” he said.

Expressions of interest for the expansive property close at 5pm on October 11.

