Swanky Sorrento hotel goes on-market for $150 million: ‘Australia’s Hamptons’

The Continental Hotel in Sorrento Victoria is hitting the market for circa $150 million. Picture: Supplied

Long-revered as a summertime playground for Melbourne’s affluent, one of Sorrento’s marquis assets is set to change hands.

The Continental – affectionately called The Conti by locals – and its accompanying Sorrento Lodge has hit the market for circa $150 million.

This comprises of $140 million for The Conti and $10 million for Sorrento Lodge in a sale and leaseback deal, offered through JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.

The hotel has more than 150 years of history, dating back to 1875, and features a 108-room hotel, multiple dining venues, and event spaces for weddings and corporate functions.

It also has the Aurora Spa and Bathhouse – where a three-hour couples’ spa package sets you back $400 per person – as well as 154 underground carparks situated on a total of 5,575 sqm of land.

Part of the sale also includes Sorrento Lodge at 211 Ocean Beach Road, marketed as accommodation for key workers, situated on 2,893 sqm of land, comprising of 76 beds with onsite management.

Peter Harper, JLL’s managing director and head of investment sales in Australasia, called Sorrento “Australia’s version of the Hamptons” – a Long Island New York locale long-associated with luxury, birthing its own namesake style of ostentatious house.

“This sale campaign represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire an iconic asset on a passive investment basis and enjoy the financial returns and personal accolades it offers,” Mr Harper said.

The hotel was extensively renovated in 2022 and is currently managed by IHG Intercontinental Hotels, one of the world’s most prominent luxury hotel operators.

Sorrento has long been one of the Mornington Peninsula’s blue-chip locations, located approximately 90 minutes from Melbourne, and favoured for its pristine beaches and popular Ocean Beach Road playing host to shops, restaurants, and a lively food and beverage scene.

“We anticipate strong interest from both domestic and international investors, given the property’s prime location, quality tenants and enduring appeal as a year-round destination,” said Daniel Wolman, Cushman & Wakefield’s international director and co-head of investment sales, for Victoria.

The vendors are Trenerry Consortium, which also owns West End apartments in West Melbourne, aiming to make the tiny suburb Australia’s version of Brooklyn.

Hotels and accommodation have been earmarked by experts as an asset class to watch in 2026, owing to strong tourism numbers, a growing population, and recovering household finances.

In light of February’s RBA rate hike to 3.85%, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said private demand has ballooned 400% on an annual basis over the year to September 2025; the RBA also forecasts an uptick in the household savings ratio over the next couple of years.