High Street Memories: Brooke Pitt on Sorrento’s Ocean Beach Road

Model and pilates studio owner Brooke Pitt (nee Hogan) made a name for herself as a fashion model who rose to fame via her social media profile in the mid 2000s. It was a spot on the reality TV show Australia’s Next Top Model back in 2013 that helped propel her from contestant to successful businesswoman.

Pitt now calls the Mornington Peninsula home, and with 633k Instagram followers who watch her every beauty and wellness move, opening her first Pilates studio in Sorrento was a natural next step for the entrepreneur.

The married mother of one swapped Frankston where she grew up, for a coastal sea change when she tied the knot with husband Myles in 2022 (his family own Hotel Sorrento).

She recalls visiting Sorrento 10 years ago and being instantly wooed by its seaside charm – the town itself immortalised by a Tina Arena hit song Sorrento Moon (I Remember) from the 90s.

Pitt’s decision to open her first bricks and mortar move comes after launching her app of the same name – Our Pilates. Sorrento is where she spends most of her time; with her husband and her their son Billy.

The studio is located a stone’s throw from the main street. Ocean Beach Road, Sorrento is known for its eclectic mix of cafes and restaurants; with everything from health food stores to major brand retailers finding a spot here – think Lululemon, Witchery, Mecca Cosmetics as well as art galleries.

Sorrento is hardly a quiet coastal town anymore – the bustle is real in peak summer, as is to find a spot on the beach. But the high street has all the required city amenities with luxury coastal charm thrown in the mix, which makes the step away from city life all the easier.

Earliest Memories

My earliest memory visiting Ocean Beach Road in Sorrento took place around 10 years ago. It was the middle of winter, freezing cold outside and the town was so quiet. There wasn’t a single person in sight when looking from one end of the street to the other. At the time, my now husband and I were the one two people sitting at The Sisters café at 8am ordering a coffee early one morning.

I remember thinking to myself, ‘wow, this is one quiet, small town’. But I also remember the moment being so beautiful and having such a special feeling about Sorrento. Not only is it beautiful spot to look at the water, but there’s limestone everywhere you look. It’s the kind of place that gives you a feeling of warmth, even in the wintertime.

That very feeling I had all those years ago is still there for me – and it’s only grown stronger. I love the community feel, everyone is so supportive of one another, and during the summer, the town has the most amazing energy from everyone who holidays and visits.

Favourite spot that is no longer

That would have to be the Sorrento cinema. This cinema was so full of character and filled with so much history. Before having my little one, if it wasn’t a beach-appropriate day, I would go with my girlfriends or my husband and watch a movie.

My favourite thing was ordering an extra-large tub of popcorn and a boysenberry choc top and settling into one of the very old and daggy velvet (and slightly uncomfortable) cinema seats.

It was only recently the cinema was closed due to some beautiful developments on the main street in Sorrento. While they have kept elements of the old building, I’ll miss going there with my friends and belly laughing at a comedy movie.

One that’s stood the test of time

Hotel Sorrento. I may be biased, but this place has only gotten better and better. My husband’s family have had this business for over 40 years and it is a very special place to so many people, not only our family, but the local community and everyone else who comes to visit.

We spend a lot of our time here socialising with friends and family, and it is a place where we have made and continue to make many special memories. This is the venue we got married and also celebrated my baby shower. It holds so much history and has the most amazing atmosphere.

The Friday Night raffle is a local favourite and anyone who goes will be sure to have a good time and will be made to feel like family when you walk in the door.

New kid on the block

It would have to be our new Pilates studio [Our Pilates]. It’s a high-quality reformer Pilates studio located up a small flight of stairs just off the main street – and it’s been a dream of mine since I moved to Sorrento to open my own studio and eight years later it finally happened.

I wanted to create a space that people got excited to visit and that also helped like-minded people connect through movement. It’s been such a great addition to Sorrento main strip, and we have received such great feedback.