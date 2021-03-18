Buy
Commercial Property Legal Information
Commercial property legal information, insights and news.
Buying & Selling
5 Things You Need to Disclose When Selling Your Commercial Property
Leasing
9 things to remember when taking out a commercial lease
Failing to do your due diligence on a commercial property lease could see your business fail before it’s begun. Here’s why.
Small Business
How much office space do I need?
The correct office space size is intangible, depending on your business type and staff needs. Industry experts explain why.
Leasing
Complete guide to commercial leases
Both experienced and first-time commercial tenants should double-check property leases before signing them. Here’s why.
News
Lawsuit threatens to derail Sydney Football Stadium rebuild
One of the two bidders in the contest to rebuild the Sydney Football Stadium, Multiplex, is suing the government’s designers and structural advisers on the new stadium over work they did together on Perth’s Optus Stadium.
Small Business
9 types of paperwork you need to throw away
People have a deep-seated fear of throwing away something important, but as a society we’re holding onto a lot of unnecessary paperwork. Follow this guide to find out what you can ditch.
News
Building allowance: how 2.5% can become 4%
The 2.5% Building Allowance deduction is something most property investors already know about. However there’s also a 4% Building Allowance available for some buildings. The Building Allowance (sometimes referred to as the Capital Works Deduction) …
News
Foreign investment overhaul a step forward: Property Council
The federal government’s foreign investment framework is now in force, bringing heightened compliance measures and bigger penalties. This article originally appeared in theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
New laws target landlords for green upgrades
Retrofits to improve the energy efficiency of a building could cost landlords if laws now before State Parliament go through.
Leasing
Commercial lease agreements: What you need to know
The lease agreement can determine the future prospects of your business, so it’s important to get it right. Here’s what you need to know.
