Herbert Smith Freehills pre-commit to 4700sq m in 360 Queen St in Brisbane

Almost half of an $800m office tower in the heart of the Brisbane CBD has been pre-committed with an international law firm the latest to sign up for a place in the 33-storey building.

Charter Hall Group and Investa have secured a 10-year commitment from Herbert Smith Freehills for 4700sq m at the top of the tower at 360 Queen St which is scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

HSF, which is currently in 480 Queen St, will join global accounting and advisory firm BDO and Australian law firm HopgoodGanim Lawyers which have 12-year precommitments on about 34 per cent of the 45,000sq m building.

A joint venture between the Charter Hall Prime Office Fund and Investa Commercial Property Fund is developing the tower which was designed by Blight Rayner architects and is being built by Hutchinson Builders.

HSF managing partner Brisbane Matthew FitzGerald said they were thrilled to have secured a spot in Brisbane’s newest premium-grade building.

“By moving to 360 Queen St we have the opportunity to create a vibrant new workplace designed to enhance the experience of our people as we continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients,” he said.

The tower features innovative technology, an integrated wellness centre and business hub, and extensive natural light complemented by vibrant outdoor spaces. The 60m Queen St frontage and additional retail laneway will enhance the pedestrian experience through improved connectivity.

CPOF fund manager Miriam Patterson said the tower will set a new office benchmark in Brisbane, due to its high sustainability credentials, location and workplace experience.

“Leasing momentum for early precommitments further supports our thesis that tenant demand will continue to bifurcate the market leading to high occupancy levels in modern buildings,” she said.

ICPF fund manager Brendan Looby said new office space was scarce in the heart of Brisbane’s CBD, especially along Queen St,

“The office floors offer many positive attributes including efficient typical office floors of 1500sq m plus, which are oriented to maximise aspect,” he said.

“Upon completion, this asset will further enhance the quality of ICPF’s CBD office portfolio, ensuring it remains attractive to both occupiers and investors.”