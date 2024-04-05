Baker McKenzie moves on Melbourne tower

Superannuation-backed developer Cbus Property has won a major law firm as the next tenant for its planned $1bn tower in Melbourne’s central business district.

In a move that confirms the flight to quality among top-level tenants, global law firm Baker McKenzie will shift into 435 Bourke St, which is still being built.

Baker McKenzie has committed to leasing about 3,600sq m of office space at Cbus Property’s latest commercial office development, which will add to its roster of projects.

In a sign of its confidence, it is also developing office towers in Brisbane and Perth for premium tenants.

Baker McKenzie has signed an agreement for lease on levels 36 to 38 in the next-generation office tower.

Cbus Property chief executive Adrian Pozzo said the building’s focus on sustainability, nature, wellness and connection to the community aligned with what the law firm was looking for in a new workplace. It will shift out of GPT’s 181 William St.

“Baker McKenzie’s commitment to 435 Bourke St is driven by a desire to provide employees with access to best-in-class amenity and sustainability credentials in an outstanding centralised location,” said Mr Pozzo.

Mr Pozzo flagged other tenants would follow. “Cbus Property is also in discussions with prospective tenant partners that recognise the focus and future of work has changed,” he said.

Baker McKenzie will join the Commonwealth Bank’s future Melbourne head office at 435 Bourke St, with the financial institution anchoring the tower with a 15,000sq m commitment on levels one to eight.

Designed by Bates Smart, the Bourke St building is aimed at setting a new standard for sustainable office development and design, as one of the first office towers in the world to feature a “solar skin” facade.

The tower will comprise about 60,000sq m of premium office space across 48 levels, 1,300 sq m of retail space and 116 car parks, as well as a sky garden accessible to all tenants.

It is being built by Multiplex on the corner of Bourke and Queen streets and is expected to be finished in late 2026.