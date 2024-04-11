Harwood Andrews office refit opens door to new tenants

Geelong legal firm Harwood Andrews is preparing to return to its longstanding CBD home following a major renovation.

The building’s owner, Up Property committed to refurbishing the base building for the long-term tenants at 68-70 Gheringhap St, having purchased the site in 2023.

The extensive renovations resulted in facade improvements, base building services upgrades and the addition of collaborative shared spaces.

Harwood Andrews chief executive Andrew Barnes said the region’s oldest legal firm was happy with the transformation.

RELATED: Geelong gateway apartments plan drawing eyes

Developer seeks more apartments, affordable housing for CBD project

Balfours building listed for sale with development potential

“Up Property has an excellent reputation in the Geelong region, and it has been a delight to work with them on this development,” he said.

Harwood Andrews partnered with Geelong commercial builder Lyons Construction and WMK Architects to deliver the fit-out.

The new workspace features cutting-edge technology, light filled spaces, bay views, and a modern aesthetic.

“We are thrilled to be working with Lyons Construction to deliver our new workspace, which reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible experience,” Mr Barnes said.

“Having ourselves and Lyons, two very longstanding Geelong businesses, come together to deliver this state-of-the-art project is very pleasing.

“The new environment will allow us to work more efficiently and collaboratively.

“It will not just be a space for our principals and staff, but for the community and our clients to come together and work towards shared goals.”

The project also delivers a better proposition for Up Property to seek a tenant for the 1500sq m of premium office space available for lease on the first floor.

Up Property general manager Marcus Jankie expected businesses would have been watching with interest during the refurbishment.

“Strategic landmarks of this size, so close to Geelong’s booming hospitality precinct and public transport are rare,” he said.

“This property was purchased off-market with the understanding we would refurbish and honour a long-term lease recognising the investment opportunity that this exciting mixed-use site has to offer,” Mr Jankie said.

Up Property has close to a $500m pipeline of projects in the Geelong region, including the Barwon Health mental health hub which is set to open on Moorabool St late this year and a $126m masterplanned community at the former CSIRO textile and fibre technology laboratory site in Belmont.

“Geelong has so much to offer, and we enjoy working with the community to develop quality and functional buildings,” Mr Jankie said.