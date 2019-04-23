Former Melbourne Knights coach boots Hawthorn East property

Former Melbourne Knights soccer club president and coach Tony Vrzina has booted a Hawthorn East warehouse and office combination for $2.7 million.

In an off-market deal earlier this month, a local investor tackled 31 Hall St, which had been owned by the one-time influencer in the National Soccer League — a forerunner to the A-League — since it was built.

Through the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s Vrzina was involved with soccer clubs around the country including Sydney Croatia, the Essendon Lions and the Melbourne Knights.

The deal was handled by CBRE’s Sandro Peluso, Josh Twelftree and Jimmy Tat.

Peluso says while vacant for the sale, the about 460qm office and warehouse combination property has since been leased to a healthcare tenant.

“This will underpin growing interest from medical and childcare operators, particularly in light of the growing number of office developments in the area,” Peluso says.

The property is part of the suburb’s one-time industrial precinct centred on Hall and Cato streets, but has increasingly attracted interest as office space as the suburb has matured.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Ex-Melbourne Knights coach scores high price in Hawthorn East”.