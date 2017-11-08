Top 5: Plibersek’s former office our most-viewed property

Politicians’ former offices, stunning converted churches and trendy inner-city Sydney bars were among the most-viewed properties sold and leased through realcommercial.com.au over the last week.

Check them out here.

Top 5 SOLD commercial properties

It might not be much to look at, but developers saw lots to love about this property in Chippendale (top). Touted for its mixed-use zoning and development potential, the former office of Federal Member for Sydney, Tanya Plibersek, soared to $21 million at auction. Marketing for the Broadway property included an artist’s impression of a potential development on the site, spanning six levels. The property was marketed by Ray White’s Justin Rose.

A property with not one, but two titles, as well as three buildings, appealed to a buyers in Coburg North. The inner north industrial building, marketed by Anthony Carbone and Craig McKellar from CVA Property Consultants, was auctioned last week, with its position near major arterials appealing. The 2053sqm landholding and 1615sqm building enjoy a 50m street frontage and 12 on-site car parks, while the buildings are also partly tenanted on a month-to-month basis.

You usually don’t have to fight too hard to sell properties in Darlinghurst, and with good reason. With options abound for this four-level Victoria St property, a buyer was quickly found at auction in a $3.18 million sale. Part of a predeceased estate, the building’s lower two levels are a blank canvas, while its upper two levels have been fitted out as a bar or restaurant. The building, which has 320sqm of floor area was marketed towards investors, owner-occupiers and developers by Colonial State Realty’s Marit Kaiser.

There’s no doubting the sale of this shop in the Melbourne suburb of Heidelberg was a sweet deal. Leased on a five-year deal to a chocolate retailer, with two additional five-year options, the property on Burgundy St in Heidelberg was considered a tasty proposition. The new 114sqm shop included car parking on the title and forms part of the mixed-use Heidi development. Vinci Carbone’s Frank Vinci and Stephen Speck handled the sales campaign.

Returning more than $390,000 in annual rent, this four-level building on a prominent corner site in affluent Balwyn attracted plenty of attention before selling for $7.55 million at auction. The building, marketed by Vinci Carbone, is fully-leased and comprises three shops, as well as two floors of offices.

Top 5 LEASED commercial properties

This former church in Melbourne’s inner west was the answer to many potential tenants’ prayers. Converted to accommodate commercial uses that could include an “art gallery, bridal fashions, events management, architectural or legal firm”, according to the listing from Compton Green agent Tin0 Parisi, the property includes soaring timber ceilings, ornate lead-light windows, timber floors, mezzanine level and upstairs courtyard, modern kitchen and bathroom facilities, with 269sqm of space available for use.

Positioned near the prominent Riversdale Rd-Auburn Rd intersection in upmarket Hawthorn, this little retail site offered a great opportunity for a small business. Featuring 70sqm of internal space, a car park, polished floorboards and signage rights, the listing from Gorman Commercial’s David Hutchinson suited any number of potential uses.

Despite scant details about what lay within, this Windsor warehouse’s prime location behind iconic Melbourne retail destination Chapel St saw plenty of eyes on it throughout its leasing campaign. Described only as “a warehouse of 685sqm located behind Chapel St”, with “two roller shutter doors for access”, the art and graffiti-shrouded property is now off the market.

Warehouse conversions remain hot property in office leasing markets, and this example near Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market was one of the best on offer. With a rental price of $39,500 per annum, the open plan, two-level space has vaulted timber ceilings, exposed beams, modern kitchen and toilet facilities, as well as reverse cycle heating and cooling. Leased through Nelson Alexander’s Jason Marston and David Anderson, the 203sqm building is also close to the CBD and public transport.

Formerly used a dance school, this industrial building at Fairy Meadow in Wollongong drew interest from a number of potential suitors. The small, 100sqm warehouse is located among a number of industrial properties and features both roller door and pedestrian door access. The Jardine St property was leased by MMJ – Corrimal.