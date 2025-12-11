Celebrity-backed gym chain Hustle Boxing collapses into voluntary administration

A once-thriving gym chain, which boasted high-profile investors and a clientele of sports stars, has sensationally collapsed, leaving prime commercial real estate in Sydney’s coveted Potts Point and inner-city Newtown, along with Brisbane’s bustling Fortitude Valley, in an uncertain future.

Hustle Boxing, co-founded by Tim McGann and Simon Maree, entered voluntary administration on Monday, according to the Daily Mail, just six years after its initial launch in Sydney.

The chain, which promised “the most unintimidating boxing class in Australia,” expanded into Brisbane in 2022, though that Queensland outpost entered liquidation two years later, foreshadowing the broader financial woes.

The collapse is a significant blow, not just to the fitness industry, but also to the high-value commercial leases held by the business.

The Potts Point gym, situated in one of Sydney’s most affluent suburbs, is currently listed as temporarily closed, while the Newtown premises remains operational for now.

Adding a significant celebrity dimension to the story, Hustle Boxing attracted a roster of prominent financial backers.

Pub mogul Arthur Laundy, renowned businessman Mark Bouris, and Olympic gold medallist sailor Tom Slingsby were all among the chain’s investors, lending considerable star power and financial weight to the venture.

Other notable names to have been associated with the gym included Daniel Conn, a former professional rugby league player and reality TV personality, Ellice Whichello, an Australian wellness coach and former boxer, Andrew Papadopoulos, a prominent Australian fitness trainer, known as Andrew Pap, and DJ Hugo Guzman, one half of the Sydney-based music group Flight Facilities. He provided custom DJ mixes for the gym’s classes.

Their involvement underscores the perceived potential of the brand, making its collapse all the more surprising.

BDO auditors Duncan Clubb and Andrew Sallway have been appointed as administrators, citing “several unanticipated events that severely impacted the performance of the business.” Their immediate goal is to “preserve the business by way of sale or recapitalisation,” with the current intention to continue trading while options are explored.

“In this regard the business is continuing to trade as usual while the administrator explores these options,” a BDO statement said according to the Daily Mail.

“The directors are actively working with the administrator to support these goals.”

As of Thursday morning, Hustle Boxing’s website and social media platforms have been deactivated after no public mention of the financial difficulties.

The gym was known for its drop-in classes, priced at $39 and a 50-class package costing $1560.

The brand had positioned itself at the premium end of the fitness market.