First look at Chris Hemsworth’s brand-new Byron home gym and business hub

Chris Hemsworth, known for his portrayal of the mighty Thor, has taken his dedication to health and fitness to the next level with an incredible home gym addition to his $30 million Byron Bay estate.

But this isn’t your average garage conversion — Hemsworth’s aptly named ‘The Shed’ is a full-fledged training facility and creative hub for his booming fitness brand, Centr.

“The Shed is basically the official Centr training gym,” Mr Hemsworth’s personal trainer and business partner Luke Zocchi told realestate.com.au.

“It’s a dedicated space at his Byron Bay ranch where we get to see what really works, whether it’s a new workout, gear, or coaching approach, all while having a bit of fun.”

For the past decade, Mr Zocchi has had the enviable job of being the Hollywood heavyweight’s right-hand man. Credited with the actor’s physical transformation into musclebound god, the A-list exercise guru has since relocated to Byron Bay to be close to the star and to lend his fitness prowess to the Hemsworth-led health and wellness platform, Centr.

Founded by the actor, Centr provides subscribers with access to expert-driven training programs, personalised meal plans, guided meditations, and a supportive community.

The platform leverages Hemsworth’s star power and his team of elite trainers, chefs, and wellness professionals to deliver a holistic approach to well-being, empowering individuals to achieve their health and fitness goals.

The ultimate home gym

Designed specifically by Chris and his team, the space is — as you’d expect from a man who forked out a fortune on a private bowling alley — far from an ordinary home gym.

“It’s definitely next level,” said Mr Zocchi. “Chris made sure to include the latest and greatest Centr equipment in the gym.”

Scanning the light-filled, open space, the Hemsworth home gym easily rivals even the most chi-chi of urban fitness centres.

Dedicated areas are laid out for agility drills, plyometrics, and other dynamic training methods and are high-tech treadmills share space with power racks, weight benches and cable machines. In short, there’s everything needed to sculpt superhero physiques.

“As for the gear, it’s top tier—stuff you’d want in any serious gym,” Mr Zocchi said.

“Some of the equipment isn’t available in Australia yet, but will be soon. It’s where Chris, the boys, and I can come through for a session, or we can just chill and recover when we need to. It’s a place to really get after it or reset, depending on what we need.”

For post-workout pampering, The Shed includes a sauna and ice baths to optimise muscle recovery.

“Recovery is just as important as the workout itself,” continued Mr Zocchi. “That’s why we’ve got both the ice bath and the sauna right there. They’re part of the process—cold for inflammation and muscle recovery, heat for relaxing and improving circulation. It’s all about creating that balance between pushing your limits and knowing when to let your body rest and recover.

“Chris is big on mindfulness — he’s even got his own guided meditations on the Centr app— so this space really reflects how Chris approaches fitness: it’s all about combining both the physical and mental recovery to make sure you’re looking after your mind just as much as the body.”

The latest addition to ‘Hemsworth Hills’

Paying $7 million for his Broken Head estate in 2014 (when we relocated from to the Byron Shire area from Hollywood) he and wife, Elsa Pataky, then proceeded to tear down the existing eight-bedroom Balinese-style house to build a mega-mansion.

Beginning construction in 2017, the 4.2 hectare estate took years to complete and boasts a media room, spa, games room, vast outdoor living and play areas, as well as six bedrooms.

The 50-metre rooftop infinity pool alone was estimated to have cost at least $400,000.

The Hollywood couple have another 35-hectare site in Byron which is currently under development (reportedly the pair want to build a new seven-bedroom home less than a kilometre from their mega-mansion). That property was purchased in 2019 for $4.25 million, with an estimated value of $10 million now.

Combined, this has led to locals dubbing the sprawling compound as ‘Hemsworth Hills.’

A Centr for inspiration

As a man whose biceps have become as synonymous as his acting abilities, the Marvel star’s the Shed boasts absolutely everything a fitness enthusiast could ask for.

But this isn’t just a place for Chris to maintain his pin-up physique — it’s also the new epicentre for Centr’s content and equipment development.

“It’s our space to experiment with all the new gear and programs,” said Zocchi.

“For example, we’ve had the Centr x HYROX Official Competition Equipment and the brand new Centr x HYROX Perform Tread in action to make sure it’s the kind of equipment Chris and the rest of us would use every day. If it’s good enough for us, we know it’ll be a great fit for anyone else too.”

A fusion of personal real estate and commercial interests, the Shed serves as a creative space where Hemsworth and his Centr team develop new fitness programs, film workout demos, and brainstorm innovative ways to motivate their global fitness community.

Driving a home gym trend

While a smattering of exercise equipment in the home is nothing new, what is new is the surge of dedicated fitness spaces within a property.

In fact, the addition of dedicated home gyms has become a significant trend in Australian real estate, with buyers increasingly prioritising properties that offer space and potential for creating a dedicated fitness area.

This shift reflects a growing emphasis on health and wellness, coupled with a desire for greater convenience and flexibility.

“Home gyms have really taken off recently and it makes sense to me,” Mr Zocchi said.

“People are starting to see how they can make fitness work for them without having to fork out for pricey gym memberships. Having gear at home, even just the basics, means you can fit workouts into your schedule and make it your own. It’s convenient, personal, and you’re setting up a space that works for both training and recovery — all in one spot.”

While Centr began with the app, the business has recently expanded into physical equipment — all of it trialled by Hemsworth and receiving his seal of approval — in order to capitalise on this burgeoning real estate trend.

“When Chris first started the brand, it was all about making the tools and knowledge he had access to during his training available to everyone,” continued Mr Zocchi.

“Expanding to physical equipment was a logical next step and home gyms are a natural evolution of that journey.”

And while it’s no secret that there are budgetary and spatial requirements for most homeowners, even relatively modest spaces and budgets can still achieve a wellness centre by incorporating minimal, yet multi-functional gym equipment, said the fitness guru.

“The new Centr gear is all about covering different training needs, no matter your setup,” he said.

“If you’re tight on space or just prefer keeping it simple, the kits are a great option. The Core Kit and Bodyweight Training Kit give you everything you need for a solid workout, with minimal fuss.

“Even smaller gear like a mat, recovery kits, or a couple of kettlebells can and will get the job done.

“Now, with more people turning to home setups for workouts, it’s clear the demand is only going to grow. It’s becoming more accessible, and with brands bringing affordable, high-quality gear into the mix, it’s a trend that’s here to stay.”