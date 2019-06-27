Copacabana beachfront restaurant your blank canvas

Real commercial

Jess Verrender | 27 JUNE 2019
The old Hugo’s restaurant in Copacabana is on the market.
An ex-beachfront restaurant surrounded by established shops has been listed in Copacabana.

The property at 2/220 Del Monte Place was previously Hugo’s, an up-market restaurant that was opened last year, but has since closed down.

Agent Kyle Brand from George Brand Avoca Beach says that there are endless possibilities with the commercial property.

“You could use the current set up, the restaurant has been fully renovated,” he says.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available for up to 80 people.

“Another good option would be to break it up into two or three separate shops for community businesses, for example a physio.”

At approximately 200sqm, the property includes a fully fitted industry kitchen, amenities, cool room, cellar and storage room.

With a seating capacity of approximately 80 people inclusive of in and outdoor space, a liquor licence was previously in place and may be available for continuation subject to inquiry.

The kitchen has been fully fitted out.

Surrounding shops include a local supermarket, chemist, medical centre, newsagency, hairdressers and bottle shop.

No. 2/220 Del Monte Pl, Copacabana will go to auction on 24 July and has a bidding guide of $890,000.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Old Hugo’s restaurant in Copacabana on the market”.

