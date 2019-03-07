Central Coast rainforest cafe a lush tree change

Surrounded in lush rainforest, the Bamboo Buddha cafe is a place where locals can be nourished with healthy vegetarian food, meet for a weekend yoga session or collaborate with like-minded creatives.

A popular hub in Holgate on the Central Coast, the restaurant, along with a three-bedroom house is currently on the market.

Owner Tanya Hazlewood says that the aim of the sale is to find the right buyer — someone who can continue to love the establishment as much as she and her husband had.

“The Bamboo Buddha is more than a cafe — it is a place to be nurtured through food and the surrounding environment,” she says.

Previously a nursery, the incredible property at 221 Wattle Tree Rd has been built among natural vegetation, with charming little bridges, bamboo, Buddha statues and a central fish pond home to a host of fish.

Hazelwood says that the restaurant has enjoyed showcasing local produce such as BeeUtiful honey from Matcham, Little Creek cheeses, Adri’s gingerbreads and Amber Organic coffee.

The venue has hosted workshops, music and meditation classes, chef collaborations and held a fundraising concert for Coast Shelter, featuring local country music star Kasey Chambers.

Hazlewood says that the business has significantly increased in trade since they purchased the property four years ago.

“Our goal when we took on the business was to connect to locals, and that’s what we’ve done. The reaction on facebook has been huge, it’s very humbling,” she says.

No. 221 Wattle Tree Rd, Holgate is for sale via expressions of interest with Stephen Gittoes and Ingrid Osborn from Gittoes at East Gosford.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Well-known Bamboo Buddha cafe at Holgate for sale along with house”.