Find property
Invest
Find agencies
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Fire station
The latest news about fire stations
Buying & Selling
Iconic postwar fire station ready to spark new chapter
News
New chapter for historic Brisbane fire station
A Brisbane fire station with some very surprising history has sold for more than $900,000.
News
Historic fire station a relic to remember
A quaint fire station with one of the most intriguing histories of any emergency services building in Australia is on the market.
3 articles found
Viewing 1 - 3
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.