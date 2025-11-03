Iconic postwar fire station ready to spark new chapter

If you’ve ever driven along Wianamatta Parkway in Ropes Crossing, about 50km west of Sydney’s CBD, and wondered about the towering old brick fire station with serious main road swagger, here’s the twist: the site is now development-approved and primed to become a neighbourhood magnet.

Originally constructed in 1942 to protect the St Marys defence factory during WWII, the brigade kept serving the industrial estates well beyond the postwar years before relocating in 2016 – leaving behind a large, character-rich building at 304 Wianamatta Parkway that now has permission to transform into a mixed-use hub.

“Heritage assets provide a rare opportunity to connect modern-day enterprise with the unique architectural and cultural elements of the past,” said agent Jordan McConnell of Colliers Sydney West. “Not often does the opportunity arise to acquire a post-war fire station.”

This is one of those rare Western Sydney buys where the heavy lifting is done: generous landholding, ample on-site parking and Zoned EM – Employment with flexible commercial use.

“Adaptive-reuse projects provide an opportunity to reshape existing improvements without starting from scratch,” McConnell said.

“That’s even more pertinent when found in a commercial setting, where the right vision has the potential to shape how the community interacts and comes together.”

In the heart of a fast-growing commercial pocket, the heritage-listed site supports flexible, employment-generating uses as a DA-approved mixed-use hub – food and drink, neighbourhood retail, gyms, offices and more – with landscaping and services already in the plan.

“Aside from the heritage elements, the large-scale site and existing footprint provide a versatile blank canvas to reimagine this highly unique landmark,” McConnell said.

That versatility opens multiple pathways for a visionary operator to meet local demand while preserving the building’s story.

Interest, so far, has ranged from developers to owner-operators and some groups are already sketching bolder moves within the existing envelope, like a discreet second storey at the rear and creative ways to incorporate the fire tower as a beacon feature.

“Whilst the existing approval provides consent for alterations and additions, some groups have explored further expansion and ways the tower could be celebrated as a feature,” McConnell noted.

Location-wise, it’s set up for success: roughly 200 metres to Ropes Crossing Village Shopping Centre, strong exposure to Wianamatta Parkway, and new neighbours including a Shell service station, Anytime Fitness and Jump Swim School signalling momentum in every direction.

With the strip mid-upswing and limited direct competition, conditions are ripe for this storied building to become the area’s unofficial gathering place.

As Western Sydney keeps expanding, places with story and substance become the ones locals point to. The longstanding old fire station has already done the hard yards; a solid, recognisable landmark with story in its bones and a ready-made catchment on its doorstep, now poised for a second life – one latte, lunge and lunch break at a time.