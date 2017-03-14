New chapter for historic Brisbane fire station

A Brisbane fire station with some very surprising history has sold for more than $900,000.

The station at Yeronga, in the city’s south, has more than a few tales to tell, with the latest being its sale to construction company Stokes Wheeler for $925,000 after its long-term local owners put it on the market in November.

The two-storey firehouse, built in 1934, was used as part of a camp for Dutch and United States soldiers in World War II, with an effigy of Adolf Hitler reportedly hung from its awning.

More than a thousand soldiers camped at Yeronga Memorial Park, directly behind the station, during the war.

The building returned to its firefighting roots after the war and was used as a fire station until 1974, when it was passed on to the State Emergency Service, who used it as a base and training centre until 1998.

Even today, it still has an original manhole for a fire pole, as well as working counter-levered garage doors, which open into an engine room that was been preserved in original condition.

It is is one of the earliest designs from leading Queensland architecture company Conrad and Gargett, who also designed Old Government House and Customs House in Brisbane.

Ray White Industrial Milton’s Aron Burtenshaw and Matt Wray sold the property, which was passed in at auction just prior to Christmas.

“The owners took a break over Christmas but we resumed negotiations with interested parties and by the end of January we had multiple offers,” Wray says.

“We secured a cash unconditional contract for the owners at $925,000, which was well above the highest bid on auction day.”