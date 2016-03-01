Buy
Coffs Harbour
News
For sale: Brothels could be your best earner
News
Coffs Harbour shopping centre an $83m prize
Sydney-based Fort Street Real Estate Capital has snapped up the Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre in Coffs Harbour from the listed Vicinity Centres and Challenger in an $83.3 million deal.
News
Investors hungry for Mexican at final portfolio auctions
Investors have stuffed their Christmas stockings at the final Burgess Rawson portfolio auctions of 2017, grabbing more than 70% of the properties on offer across two days of auctions in Melbourne and Sydney. The sales …
News
Coffs Harbour resort for sale, without accommodation
Would you like rooms with that? A beachfront resort near Coffs Harbour in northern NSW is up for sale, but the hotel’s 67 strata-titled accommodation villas aren’t included.
News
Signs point to NSW coast being back in black
It might be the end of summer, but the outlook appears bright for the commercial office market on the New South Wales Far North Coast and in Coffs Harbour.
