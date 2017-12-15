Real commercial

Investors hungry for Mexican at final portfolio auctions

Adrian Ballantyne | 15 DECEMBER 2017
The Guzman Y Gomez store in Coffs Harbour sold at a Burgess Rawson auction on a tight yield.
The Guzman Y Gomez store in Coffs Harbour sold at a Burgess Rawson auction on a tight yield.

Investors have stuffed their Christmas stockings at the final Burgess Rawson portfolio auctions of 2017, grabbing more than 70% of the properties on offer across two days of auctions in Melbourne and Sydney.

The sales brought the total amount of property sold across the agency’s eight two-day auctions throughout the year t0 $862 million, with yields averaging a sold 6.4%.

Among the key results this time was the sale of a retail outlet leased to Mexican fast food restaurant Guzman Y Gomez at Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales coast. The 205sqm store occupies a 1078sqm site and is leased to the restaurant until at least 2027, with options through to 2037.

It fetched $3.11 million on what Burgess Rawson Sydney director Simon Staddon described as an “aggressive” 4.5% yield.

Guzman Y Gomez Coffs Harbour

The Guzman Y Gomez store is opposite a Bunnings Warehouse.

“The Sydney market has continued to kick on this year, and Tuesday’s auction was a great example of the continued trend. Despite enquiry in some sectors being down on twelve months ago, there is still strong investor demand for A-grade product in most asset classes with a focus on quality,” Staddon says.

The strong results were led by fast food and childcare, with the real standout result being the Guzman Y Gomez sale in Coffs Harbour.”

There were mixed results for three of the highly touted properties at the Melbourne auction.

Bendigo Pall Mall Zambrero

The office and retail complex on Pall Mall in Bendigo.

A new childcare centre leased to ASX-listed Think Childcare at Yanchep in Western Australia sold for $4.43 million, on a yield of just over 6.3%.

A two-level commercial complex that is home to Zambrero’s restaurant and a government-backed not-for-profit group in the Victorian regional city of Bendigo, didn’t find a buyer at auction but later sold after subsequent negotiations.

And a prime retail store near Prahran’s iconic Chapel St retail precinct was passed in at $1.375 million.

Burgess Rawson Officeworks

The Officeworks store at Taree sold at the latest Burgess Rawson auctions.

At the Sydney auction, an Officeworks at Taree in New South Wales achieved $3.855 million on a handy 8.44% yield. The outlet is leased to the stationery and office equipment provider until 2021, with options to 2041.

A Domino’s-leased pizza store at Figtree was snapped up for $1.2 million, while an Airlie Beach shop leased to Cotton On Group brand Factorie changed hands for $1.13 million.

