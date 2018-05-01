For sale: Brothels could be your best earner

An opportunity to buy this brothel in Coffs Harbour.

They have poles in the lounge rooms, baths in the bedrooms and many solid returns.

Any budding property investors out there seeking a unique venture where their tenant has a steady income stream and plenty of repeat clientele might want to consider adding a licensed brothel to their portfolio.

Antonio Lorusso of Peter Markovic Real Estate is currently selling a period terrace in Melbourne’s Collingwood that just happens to be the address of Number 100, a brothel business that has been going strong for 40 years.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

He says while a property with a brothel licence is a very unique investment, it can be a good little earner for the right buyer.

“This one is earning the owner of the building an income of $120,000 a year,” he says.

“A buyer could purchase this and turn it into residential because the property next door is a family home, but then you would probably only make around $50,000 to $60,000,” he says.

Lorusso says despite the fact that these properties provide the bricks and mortar for the world’s oldest profession, many potential buyers shy away from buying them.

“A lot of people, for whatever reason, don’t want to purchase a property like this and even the four major banks don’t want to give money for these types of businesses,” he says.

“But we’ve got lots of interest so might even take this one to auction.”

These “adult entertainment venues” can be found right across the country and many are not even in a so-called “red light district” but are located in otherwise banal suburban streets.

100 Johnston St, Collingwood, Victoria

Price: $1.85 million

According to this venue’s Twitter bio, Number 100 is Melbourne’s “home of the happy ending” and now it is on the lookout for a very happy landlord.

Marketing material for this traditional looking terrace on a 151sqm block says there is a long term tenancy in place, in fact the place has been a bordello for more than 40 years.

Surrounded by specialist retailers, cafes, restaurants, bars and hotels, this property is in the beating heart of increasingly hip Collingwood.

19 Orlando St, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Price: $1.4 million

The home of the Big Banana is also home to local brothel Spank.

Any landlord investing in this fruity freehold property can expect around $98,000 in annual income and with a long term trusted tenant the good times will carry on.

The building is located in the heart of Coffs Harbour’s retail and entertainment precinct only 150m from the newly developed foreshore.

It includes a two-storey fully renovated building on 496sqm which has six “consultation” rooms, two common areas, an office, multiple bathroom facilities and “abundant” on-site parking.

17 Hugh Ryan Dr, Garbutt, Queensland

Price: On application

Right now there are two “massage parlours” on the market in this airport suburb of Townsville.

Formerly the premises of local haunt Australian Maid, this 1272sqm property was purpose-built as a brothel so has all of the relevant council approvals.

Operating as a bordello for 13 years, the site is advertised with vacant possession and five air-conditioned “fully equipped work rooms”, 10 private on-site car spaces a secure reception, waiting area, workers’ quarters, break room and a laundry.

13 Carmel St, Garbutt, Queensland

Price: $1.3 million

Known as Blue Birds On Carmel, this approved brothel is just 250m from the ex-Australian Maid venue and also has five rooms “with amenities” including private spa baths, a manager’s quarters, office and security throughout.

Sitting on a vast 3258sqm site, the refurbished property also has five staff parking spaces, airconditioning and the selling agents are boasting an annual return of 8.85%.

29 Clarendon St, Artarmon, NSW

Price: On application

Designed with a bordello in mind, this freestanding property has been home to the freethinking business Centrefolds North Shore, but is currently being offered with vacant possession.

The building on a large 1002sqm block has two levels with eight car spaces on site, a large lounge and make up area for workers, private and discreet entrance at the front, side and rear of the building and security system.

80 Dryandra St, O’Connor, ACT

Price: on application

No longer a brothel, this landmark Canberra address has a colourful history.

The one-time private residence was a bed and breakfast spot in the 1960s and 1970s known as Montenegro Lodge, was formerly rented to the Chinese embassy in the 1980s and then was transformed into a bordello and gambling house.

Local lore says there was even a turf war between this location and another brothel down the street.

Now the property, which can be rented out as two individual homes at $1300 a week, has been given a makeover and the unique address is a fully renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence with views across to Mt Ainslie, Mt Majura and the city.

This article from the Daily Telegraph first appeared as “Houses of ill repute turn a healthy profit”.