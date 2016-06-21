Coffs Harbour resort for sale, without accommodation

Would you like rooms with that? A beachfront resort near Coffs Harbour in northern NSW is up for sale, but the hotel’s 67 strata-titled accommodation villas aren’t included.

The BreakFree Aanuka Beach Resort, 535 km north of Sydney and 389 km south of Brisbane, is leased to the Mantra Group for at least the next five years and pulls in $420,000 in annual rent, but will be sold without the property’s accommodation component.

Instead, marketing agents Donald Watson-Brown and Ryan O’Hanlon, from Knight Frank, are touting the 6030sqm site’s development potential, with the owners seeking a buyer who can develop something special on the beachside plot.

“Top Pub”: Byron Bay’s Beach Hotel on the market

“The resort offers flexibility and plenty of options in its investment proposition,” Watson-Brown says.

“The current owners are not in a hurry to sell. They are keen for development of the property to go to a party that has a vision to use the property in a positive way for the local area – whether that is mixed-use residential, hotel, or other type of development.”

The BreakFree Aanuka Beach Resort has operated for 30 years at the holiday hotspot, and includes a reception, administration and conference facilities, food and beverage, leisure and recreational options.

“Aanuka Beach Resort has proved to be an integral part of the local history of the Northern NSW Coast tourism industry, providing generations of beachgoers lifelong holiday memories,” Watson-Brown says.

“As a social centre for residents and visitors alike, Aanuka Beach Resort is being prepared for sale with a new era foremost in mind.”

O’Hanlon says the resort, which lies 2km from the centre of Coffs Harbour, is ripe for redevelopment.

“The offering represents a highly strategic play for future development on the site. Underpinned by direct access to Diggers Beach, the owner of the Aanuka Resort infrastructure will control the future use, refurbishment or even larger-scale development of this historically successful holiday precinct,” he says.

“There are many options and it will be up to the owner, but it is clear that this is a solid investment opportunity with underlying value.”

The resort will be sold via expressions of interest.