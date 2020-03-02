Singapore buyer zeroes in on $500m Circular Quay tower

Singapore’s Keppel Capital has emerged as the latest suitor to target a stake in the $500 million-plus office tower at Circular Quay that Chinese group Poly Global has kicked off, ahead of locking in a tenant.

The play by the heavyweight Singaporean group comes in the wake of the GPT Group and its wholesale office fund pulling back from a transaction that would have seen them take a half stake for $260 million-$270 million.

The Australian group showed strong interest in the building but its investment committees rejected the deal.

But this has opened the way for rival groups, including Keppel Capital, to chase an interest in the tower at a time when office vacancy is low and the value of skyscrapers is rising.

Keppel Capital, via its listed Keppel REIT and funds managed by Alpha Investment Partners, are among the top investors in the Australian real estate sector.

The Singapore-based company looked at the property last year and is back again as it looks to lift its funds under management. It already invests across real estate, infrastructure and data centre assets.