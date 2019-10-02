Salesforce to anchor Sydney’s new tallest tower

Customer relationship giant Salesforce will anchor the building of Sydney’s tallest office tower with the Lendlease development at Circular Quay, the first of a wave of new projects being anchored by hi-tech tenants.

A series of technology companies have shifted into Martin Place and Facebook is in the Barangaroo South office precinct, but new developments are being pitched at technology tenants.

Developers are eyeing off Google and Atlassian, which have yet to announce their longer-term plans, although the technology precinct around Central station has been nominated as a potential home for their requirements.

Lendlease confirmed a report in The Australian in March that Salesforce would shift from its current digs in Darling Park. It will move into the top 24 floors of the newly named Salesforce Tower Sydney, with the 53-storey edifice slated for completion in 2022.

Real estate agents JLL’s Tim O’Connor and Cushman & Wakefield’s Tim Molchanoff brokered the leasing deal.

Salesforce said the building would significantly expand its presence and announced plans to add 1000 new jobs in Sydney over the next five years, helping fuel the city’s hi-tech industries.

Plans for the building include a top “Ohana Floor” — an open hospitality space for Salesforce staff and clients that will double as space for non-profits and education groups on weeknights and weekends at no cost.

Salesforce has a practice of occupying premium towers in global capitals and is also in landmark buildings in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Tokyo, Dublin, Indianapolis and Atlanta.

Designed by renowned architects Foster + Partners, the 263m tower will become Sydney’s tallest office building and holds the city’s first Platinum WELL Core and Shell pre-certification rating and Platinum WIRED Score rating.

The building is part of Lendlease’s planned $1.9 billion precinct between George and Pitt streets that will sport a public plaza, retail, a bicycle hub and a new restaurant and bar on the site of the former Jacksons on George.

The project is a joint venture between Lendlease, China’s Ping An Real Estate and Japan’s Mitsubishi Estate Asia and will form part of the broader overhaul of Circular Quay that includes projects by AMP Capital, Mirvac and Chinese-backed Yuhu. Lendlease is already in talks with other companies a Commonwealth Bank unit also looking at about 20,000sqm of space in the tower.

Lendlease chief executive, property, Kylie Rampa says the tower builds on the success of the developer’s other precincts in Sydney’s CBD, including Darling Square and Barangaroo.

“The regeneration of Circular Quay will play a key role in shaping one of the nation’s most iconic pieces of real estate,” she says.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.