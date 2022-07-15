Australia’s first Waldorf Astoria to be built on infamous Circular Quay site

Waldorf Astoria – Hilton’s flagship hotel offering billed as the ultimate in luxury accommodation – is finally coming to Australia.

With the gateway to Australia, Sydney’s Circular Quay chosen as its home down under.

Lendlease and Mitsubishi Estate Asia have formed a joint venture to acquire the controversial One Circular Quay site to build the estimated $3 billion project.

It will be built at One Circular Quay, at 1 Alfred St, Sydney, which has sat vacant as a hole in the ground since fire ripped through a construction site there in 2018.

MORE: ‘Mushroom’ tower to transform city skyline

James Tedesco’s huge home buy breaks NRL records

The development will comprise a 59-level luxury residential tower, designed by the late award-winning Australian architect Kerry Hill, with spectacular views of Sydney Harbour, Lend Lease said in announcing the project.

A second tower, designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, will be developed as a 220-room luxury Waldorf Astoria hotel, marking the entry of Hilton’s iconic luxury brand into Australia.

“One Circular Quay will undoubtedly become one of the most desired addresses to live and stay in the world, once again elevating Sydney’s real estate market on the global stage and further building off the sales momentum of nearby One Sydney Harbour,” Tom Mackellar, Managing Director Development, Lendlease Australia said.

“With uninterrupted views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House, a development of this standard, in this location, is an incredible opportunity and we look forward to bringing this iconic development to market.”

The project is scheduled for completion by FY27, according to Lendlease and Mitsubishi Estate Asia.

“We are truly excited to be a part of such an iconic project for Sydney and look forward to expanding our relationship with Lendlease as we work together to deliver One Circular Quay.” Yuzo Nishiyama, Head of Australia, Mitsubishi Estate Asia said.

MORE: Humble caravan park has whopping price tag

‘No more handcuffs’: Sandilands buys $3m forever home

‘Enviable’: $125m apartment complex planned for Bronte