Carlton
News
The Brandon Hotel: Carlton North corner pub heading to auction
News
Former home of Melbourne’s first pizzeria, Toto’s Pizza House, for lease
A Lygon St institution and International Pizza Hall of Famer is up for lease.
News
Chinese Church of Christ luring investors and owner occupiers
As far as church conversions go, this one hits different. What’s next for Carlton’s Chinese Church of Christ?
News
COVID-19 hotel: Rydges on Swanston sold during Melbourne lockdown
A Carlton hotel at the centre of the state government’s botched quarantine program has been snapped up by a prominent private developer in a multimillion-dollar deal.
News
EXCLUSIVE: Melbourne coronavirus outbreak hotel to be put up for sale
One of the hotels at the centre of Melbourne’s coronavirus outbreak is being put up for sale.
News
Carlton’s Dan O’Connell Hotel sold in mystery deal
The Carlton site of beloved Irish pub the Dan O’Connell Hotel has sold.
News
Carlton’s historic Irish pub the Dan O’Connell Hotel up for sale
Last drinks may have been poured at the Carlton site of historic Irish pub, the Dan O’Connell Hotel.
News
Carlton North home of Enoteca Sileno sold to homebuyer
A discerning Melbourne homebuyer has picked up a vintage slice of Carlton North culture after thinking it would sell for more than they would have paid for it.
News
Carlton North Italian icon set to sell after half a century
Aficionados of quality imported Italian goods have the chance to create the ultimate top-shelf Carlton North conversion.
News
Carlton Rydges hits market for first time in 20 years
A Rydges hotel site in inner-city Melbourne has hit the market for the first time in 20 years, with price expectations of more than $40 million.
