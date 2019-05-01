Real commercial

Carlton

Former home of Melbourne’s first pizzeria, Toto’s Pizza House, for lease
News
Former home of Melbourne’s first pizzeria, Toto’s Pizza House, for lease
A Lygon St institution and International Pizza Hall of Famer is up for lease.
Chinese Church of Christ luring investors and owner occupiers
News
Chinese Church of Christ luring investors and owner occupiers
As far as church conversions go, this one hits different. What’s next for Carlton’s Chinese Church of Christ?
COVID-19 hotel: Rydges on Swanston sold during Melbourne lockdown
News
COVID-19 hotel: Rydges on Swanston sold during Melbourne lockdown
A Carlton hotel at the centre of the state government’s botched quarantine program has been snapped up by a prominent private developer in a multimillion-dollar deal.
EXCLUSIVE: Melbourne coronavirus outbreak hotel to be put up for sale
News
EXCLUSIVE: Melbourne coronavirus outbreak hotel to be put up for sale
One of the hotels at the centre of Melbourne’s coronavirus outbreak is being put up for sale.
Carlton’s Dan O’Connell Hotel sold in mystery deal
News
Carlton’s Dan O’Connell Hotel sold in mystery deal
The Carlton site of beloved Irish pub the Dan O’Connell Hotel has sold.
Carlton’s historic Irish pub the Dan O’Connell Hotel up for sale
News
Carlton’s historic Irish pub the Dan O’Connell Hotel up for sale
Last drinks may have been poured at the Carlton site of historic Irish pub, the Dan O’Connell Hotel.
Carlton North home of Enoteca Sileno sold to homebuyer
News
Carlton North home of Enoteca Sileno sold to homebuyer
A discerning Melbourne homebuyer has picked up a vintage slice of Carlton North culture after thinking it would sell for more than they would have paid for it.
Carlton North Italian icon set to sell after half a century
News
Carlton North Italian icon set to sell after half a century
Aficionados of quality imported Italian goods have the chance to create the ultimate top-shelf Carlton North conversion.
Carlton Rydges hits market for first time in 20 years
News
Carlton Rydges hits market for first time in 20 years
A Rydges hotel site in inner-city Melbourne has hit the market for the first time in 20 years, with price expectations of more than $40 million.
14 articles foundViewing 1 - 10Page 1 of 2
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.