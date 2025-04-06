Carlton North: Celeb chef Adrian Richardson’s ex-La Luna bistro premises sold

The Carlton North former premises of celebrity chef Adrian Richardson’s La Luna restaurant has been snapped up for $2.075m – and the news owners are cooking up big plans for the site.

Mr Richardson’s bistro was a tenant of the double-storey building at 320 Rathdowne St for more than two decades.

In 2024, Mr Richardson shut up shop to focus on his other ventures including Geelong steakhouse Maestro, Brunswick East’s Bouvier Bar and Marvel Stadium’s Gallery Restaurant.

Mr Richardson also has a prolific television resume, hosting Channel 10’s Good Chef Bad Chef program from 2011 to 2023.

He guest starred on MasterChef Australia and Iron Chef America and co-hosted the Boys Weekend series alongside fellow chefs Manu Feildel, Gary Mehigan and Miguel Maestre.

Real estate firm Fitzroys’ Shane Mills and James Lockwood and MP Burke Commercial’s Pat Burke managed the sales campaign for La Luna’s ex-home, which has a permit to host 110 patrons.

“We had a lot of restaurateurs come through keen to take on the existing kitchen

infrastructure, perhaps spend some capital to re-energise the property into a fresh concept,

and then have a restaurant ready to go in a thriving inner-north location,” Mr Lockwood said.

“We also had interest from investors, occupiers – both residential and commercial and value-add buyers looking to repurpose and gain a presence in this sought-after location.”

A large crowd watched as the site went under the hammer, with a local hospitality operator emerging as the successful buyer, last month.

“They’re a family business, and the purchase will enable their children to start their own venture and journey in Rathdowne Village,” Mr Mills said.

“They’ll look to open a bar/bistro concept, after undertaking some renovations to suit their

concept.”

He described the sale as a “truly generational deal”.

“The campaign marked the first time in 37 years the property had been for sale, while La Luna finished serving diners in August last year after 26 years at the location,” he added.

And Mr Burke said the local community was delighted to see the next generation of family

hospitality operators seeking to establish a new business in the Carlton North precinct.

