The Brandon Hotel: Carlton North corner pub heading to auction

The future of the Brandon Hotel in Carlton North is under a cloud as the long-time owners of the corner pub prepare to send it under the hammer.

Its operator has another two years left on their tenancy of the 18-20 Lee St site, just back from Nicholson St and Alexandra Pde, with two four-year options after that.

But buyers with their own visions of operating the venue while living above it, and others who would turn the whole thing into a home, join investors among the interested parties.

Woodards Carlton agent John Costanzo recalls the sellers owning the site when he was a child in the realm of 50 years ago, with the children of the original owners now moving it on.

He said there had been “pretty strong interest” ahead of the July 14 auction, with the sellers hoping for a price $3m-plus with the current lease agreements in place.

“These local pubs are sort of becoming almost extinct and the reputation of this one is quite well known throughout the area,” Mr Costanzo said.

“Down the track there are many avenues, if you wanted to turn it into a residence, like the former Union Hotel on the corner of Amess and Fenwick streets, you could turn it into a stunning home, or run a business.

“But you’re going to have to wait a while unless you can do a deal with the tenant.”

The current rent is $52,526 per annum, plus outgoings and excluding building insurance.

The pub has a front bar, large dining room with a feature fireplace, kitchen, coolroom, three storerooms, bathroom and toilets, and opens out to a rear beer garden.

The upstairs residence has three bedrooms and two studies, plus a living room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry, and a private deck.

