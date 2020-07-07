Carlton’s Dan O’Connell Hotel sold in mystery deal

The Carlton site of the Dan O’Connell Hotel has sold for well in excess of $2.5 million.

But regulars at the St Patrick’s Day institution will have to wait a little longer to learn of the watering hole’s fate, with confidentiality clauses surrounding the deal.

It’s understood the 1884 Gothic building on the corner of Canning and Princes Sts sold well in excess of its $2.5 million price guide.

But Fitzroys director David Bourke could not comment on the sale price, the buyer or their plans for the property.

He did reveal the landmark listing had generated “a lot of interest from a range of different buyer profiles”, attracting up to 100 inquiries during its month on the market.

Four prospective buyers made it through to the second round of the expressions of interest campaign, before one secured the keys on July 3.

“The vendor was very pleased with the outcome,” Mr Bourke said.

“We had real cross-section of groups looking at the property — from hoteliers, and groups looking to reposition the freehold.”

The latter included childcare, medical, and student- and boutique-accommodation operators.

The agent said drawcards for the interested parties included the property’s inner-city location and large 531sq m block, the “past use of the building” as one of Melbourne’s oldest pubs, and its flexibility for a range of different uses given it was offered with vacant possession.

He previously told the Herald Sun a heritage overlay through the area incorporated the hotel.

“The Dan” had in recent years become known for its St Patrick’s Day parties, which spilt into the street and adjoining Neill St Reserve.

It was licensed to operate seven days a week, featured a beer garden, a pool table and open fireplaces, and also offered live sport broadcasts, regular live music and weekly trivia night.

As COVID-19 began to take hold of Melbourne in mid March, operators announced on Facebook the pub would be “shut until further notice … due to the ongoing issues facing us all”.