Embassy Cafe: Late-night Melbourne institution, 24-hour diner served up to market
Purrfect investment property and home of MeowMe Cat Cafe up for grabs in Parkside
The home of a popular Adelaide cat cafe has buyers head over paws – and not only because of its purr-fect investment return of more than $80k a year.
Guilty: historic courthouse pleading for new life
A historic NSW courthouse – described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity – has hit the market.
5 hot regional cafes offering the chance to be your own boss
If you’ve ever dreamt of trading in the city grind for the simple life, there are some exceptional café and restaurant opportunities available across the country. From local coffee spots, to a rustic fine dining …
