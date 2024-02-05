Mornington Peninsula: Benton Rise Farm in Tuerong featuring Conductor’s Cabin Cafe and old tram stationed for sale

A Mornington Peninsula property featuring a circa-1910 Red Rattler train converted to a farmgate shop is on track to find a new owner.

In the 1800s, Benton Rise Farm at 50 Coolart Rd, Tuerong, started life as the holiday home of English immigrants Benjamin and Charlotte Benton, who were among the Peninsula’s pioneering families with a road, shopping centre and a school named in their honour.

Apart from farming, Mr Benton took the first subcontract to supply pylons for the Mornington Pier which was completed in 1861.

Today, Benton Rise including its Conductor’s Cabin Cafe, commercial kitchen facility and a 1938-built Californian bungalow is owned by Isabel Carter and partner Ian.

“We introduced the cafe, it has been a really good way of showcasing fruit and vegetables from local farmers,” Ms Carter said.

Benton Rise has become a community hub with regular “Chatty Cafe” sessions, childrens’ story times, school holiday activities and cooking classes.

“In the last three months we hosted something like 75 events and made something like 1500 products like our own jams and chutneys,” Ms Carter added.

A former tram stationed on the farm is a popular spot for people to gather while youngsters enjoy meeting the resident sheep, goats, chickens and guinea fowls.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur George Calombaris previously sourced mushrooms from Benton Rise’s green house with aquaponic grow beds.

The 1.13ha property’s other features include a playground, a pond, two dams, meandering garden trails and an outdoor area with a firepit and wood fire oven.

A large storage shed, warehouse with five coolrooms, enclosed vegetable garden, chicken pen, pig pen, four water tanks and two paddocks also feature.

“It’s really beautiful to sit by the pond of an evening near the fireplace and hear the frogs,” Ms Carter said.

The three-bedroom, double red brick California bungalow sits in a garden with towering date palms, native Australian flora and other blooms found across the globe with many thought to have been planted by the Bentons.

The home has been updated in sympathy with its interwar character and retains high ceilings with ornate detailing and decorative cornices, hardwood floors, picture rails and sash windows – plus an open fireplace in the living and dining area.

Stone benchtops, a dishwasher, induction cooktop and Belling dual oven feature in the kitchen.

One of the bedrooms has French doors opening to the rear veranda while a freestanding studio outside has its kitchenette and ensuite.

Homes and Acreage’s Josh Watt described the farm as a Peninsula “icon”.

“What buyers love is really the ability to have work and play at the same venue,” Mr Watt said.

Benton Rise is for sale with a $3.5m-$3.8m price guide.

