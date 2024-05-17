Owners of popular Hamlyn Heights brunch spot list premises for sale

The owners of popular Hamlyn Heights cafe Eddy & Wills have put the premises on the market, opening the door for a new owner to take over their business or start a new venture.

Nine years after launching the casual eatery at 130 Church St, owner Matt Colman said the time had come to hang up his boots.

Potential buyers looking to continue with hospitality have the option of purchasing the Eddy & Wills name or starting afresh on the 460sq m corner site, which includes a two-bedroom residence.

“It has been a long decision and a very hard decision but I just want to do some travel and things that I might not be able to do if I’m here,” Mr Colman said.

“There is a really great community as our customer base, it would be nice for it to continue as some sort of cafe setting but, in the same respect, I think the building would suit any type of business.

“It would suit a hairdresser or a florist or even an office. This front area would be a good reception area for some sort of clinic because you have the rooms out the back.”

Geelong Real Estate Co. director Ricky Forte is handling the expressions of interest campaign for the property, which has a $1.1m to $1.2m price guide.

Offers for the high-profile corner site close on June 3.

Mr Colman said the Art Deco style home attached to the shopfront was a big part of the attraction when he purchased the property almost a decade ago.

It has two large living spaces featuring Art Deco style ceiling roses and polished timber floors, an updated kitchen, two bathrooms and a covered deck.

“When we were looking at starting a cafe it was an option that we could buy something and if it didn’t work out, because it’s always a gamble, you would have a residence to live in,” he said.

“We would not just put all our money into something that you might not get the return on.”

He said there were many naysayers who doubted a cafe could survive in the area, but it had built a loyal following and benefited from passing trade along Church St.

“If someone doesn’t want to take on the name, obviously it’s quite a personal name for us, it was our middle names when we started the business, there is the option for someone to buy it and keep all the equipment and obviously have access to the staff but create their own business,” he said.

“We are just leaving it open to whatever someone might want, obviously it’s a bit of tough market right now.”