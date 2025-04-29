realcommercial.com.au logo

Lose yourself: Puzzling property for sale includes two mazes

News
Daniel Butkovich
First published 29 April 2025, 2:33pm
A property for sale outside Hobart includes two mazes. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy
A popular tourist attraction that patrons will want to escape from has hit the market. 

Marketed as an “a-maze-ingly rare hospitality and tourism opportunity”, 13 Bridge Street, Richmond includes not one but two mazes, and has been offered to the market by expressions of interest.

The property, located about 30 minutes north of Hobart, features a manicured two-metre high hedge maze grown from pittosporum, as well as a second labyrinth constructed from timber.

The hedge maze took more than six years to grow. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

Also included with the 14,150sqm freehold property is a 2022-built cafe and restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, as well as an 80-space parking lot.

Selling agent Tom Balcombe of Ray White Commercial Tasmania said the mazes made the property both unique and flexible.

The property also includes a second maze constructed from timber. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

“It’s a really well-designed commercial premises that can cater for a restaurant and cafe with both morning and night sales,” he said.

“The cherry on top is that you’ve got this really easy-to-manage revenue stream, which just further adds to the uniqueness and also the upside of the property.”

The property also includes a 2022-built cafe. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

A 381sqm portion of the property has been DA-approved for further commercial use, with a concrete slab laid and some services in place.

“The above ground structure is ready to be built to further increase the revenue of the asset,” Mr Balcombe said.

“The current owners were thinking about a bakery, but it could be repurposed for any sort of commercial use – think distillery, bar or craft brewery.”

A section of the property has been approved for further commercial development, with a concrete slab and some services installed. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

The property has split zoning, with the portion containing the cafe zoned as general business while the maze area is zoned rural.

A wetland area traversed by a timber boardwalk separates the two mazes.

The property is located in Richmond, a historic town just outside Hobart. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

The hedge maze was grown for more than six years to reach its current height, and includes 31 native Tasmanian animals hidden throughout its many winding paths, according to the Amaze Richmond website.

The timber maze on the other hand features codes to crack, moving doors and a hidden tunnel.

An 80-car parking lot could potentially be adapted for further commercial use, selling agent Tom Balcombe said. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

Mr Balcombe said the property could be owner-operated, or the maze and hospitality components could be run as separate tenancies.

“You could have potentially two or three leases,” he said.

Expressions of interest close May 22.

