Sydney’s famed Sirius building on the block

The Sirius building has faced a lengthy court battle over its future.

One of Sydney’s most famed brutalist towers, the Sirius building at Circular Quay, has finally hit the sales block, with the offshore groups that dominate residential development in the harbourside area tipped to lead the bidding for the $100 million property.

The NSW government ­has launched the public campaign to sell the building following a court battle and public calls to keep the complex as public housing.

The government has tapped Savills to sell the building, with local and international developers expected to join the contest for the site that could accommodate some of the nation’s best apartments.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Sirius is expected to attract the Chinese developers that have chased sites across the city as well as local groups such as Lendlease, which Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has called on to buy the site to provide ­affordable housing.

The Sirius building sits on 3647sqm, with the stepped complex covering 11 storeys, tapering down to the north and south. The existing building comprises 79 units but has only one remaining resident, who has refused to give up her home.

The 91-year-old legally blind woman yesterday confronted NSW Social Housing Minister Pru Goward about the sale. Goward says the sale will result in the building of hundreds of new ­social housing properties.

Savills agents Simon Fenn, Stuart Cox, Neil Cooke and ­Michael Simpson hold the listing and are expected to tap the interest of commercial, residential and hotel groups.

The Sirius site could accommodate a building of up to four storeys, with about 85 luxury residential apartments and premium retail space a probable outcome.

Planning Minister Anthony Roberts says strict restrictions will apply to the development.

“The maximum height of any building would be restricted to the height of the Sydney Harbour Bridge deck,” he says. “This height restriction will ensure any building approved on the site fits in with the character of the surrounding buildings.”

He adds that any building proposed for the site will need to meet design excellence standards for its architectural, urban and landscape plans.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.