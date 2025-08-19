$12m Wyndham Vale sale drives new shopping precinct

A new shopping centre is on the cards for Wyndham Vale after a prominent 2.15ha site opposite Manor Lakes Central was quietly sold to a developer planning a major retail project.

The deal, secured by Colliers Melbourne agents Jake Beckwith and Will Heffernan, will unlock up to 11,000sq m of retail space directly opposite a future Bunnings Warehouse, positioning the site at the heart of the suburb’s fast-emerging commercial core.

While Colliers has remained tight lipped on the sale price, industry sources have confirmed to The Herald Sun the site at 2 Hirata Blvd and 462 Ballan Rd sold for just over $12m.

The site is expected to attract significant tenant interest, with locals hoping it could finally deliver much-needed supermarkets and services still missing from the area.

The site had previously failed to sell via an expressions of interest campaign in 2022, but renewed demand from national retailers and a sharp rise in local housing activity shifted momentum in 2025.

“By understanding the purchaser’s needs from the outset, we were able to develop a strategic approach that strongly resonated with both the vendor and purchaser,” Mr Beckwith said.

“The area is seeing an influx of prominent retailers seeking to establish themselves in Wyndham Vale.

“It’s exciting to see the area benefit from another quality large format retail project.”

Neighbouring Coles and Kmart, and just metres from the upcoming Bunnings, the new centre is expected to complement the growing Manor Lakes precinct, which services a rapidly expanding population base.

Local residents have long called for a Woolworths or ALDI in the area, with neither currently represented at Manor Lakes Central, with the closest currently at Wyndham Vale Square Shopping Centre on Greens Rd.

Community discussion online has turned to whether the new development could finally deliver the mix of daily-use retailers locals say is still missing, with expectations also mounting for more food, services, and employment-generating businesses.

The buyer remains undisclosed but is understood to be planning a modern precinct designed to meet both immediate retail gaps and long-term community needs.

The sale comes as Wyndham Vale undergoes one of the most significant growth phases in Victoria, with more than 8500 new homes to be delivered in the nearby Jubilee precinct and infrastructure projects reshaping connectivity to the CBD.

Mr Beckwith said the current Manor Lakes Hub development with a rumoured Wendy’s and existing Manor Lakes Shopping Centre, made the site an appealing option to the buyer.

“In Wyndham Vale specifically, commercial land is tightly held and there’s not much left to be released,” he said.

“That scarcity creates competition for quality sites.

“The co-location effect is powerful, the more high-performing tenants you have in a precinct, the more the value of surrounding land is supported and strengthened.”

Wyndham has been identified by both state and local governments as a major growth corridor, with Manor Lakes earmarked as a designated Major Activity Centre.

Long-term plans for the area include not just residential and retail expansion but improved transport links, including the proposed electrification of the Wyndham Vale rail line.

Mr Beckwith said infrastructure equals certainty.

“When residents see better connectivity to the CBD and developers see government spending on transport and services, confidence lifts,” he said.

“It’s a green light for more investment, which in turn draws more retail, more services, and more jobs.”

Settlement is expected in August.

