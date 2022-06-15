Sydney sparkles as Barangaroo tower fetches $100m in sales for top levels

A room with a view: Skyhome in One Sydney Harbour in Residences at Barangaroo. Picture: Supplied by Lendlease

Developer Lendlease has sold the top floor apartments in its latest Barangaroo luxury residential tower for more than $100m, busting through the price levels of comparable properties in New York.

The Australian can reveal that The Penthouse and Skyhome of Residences Two at One Sydney Harbour have sold for combined prices of about $100m.

The sales in the second Lendlease tower follow on from the success of the first building, in which a three-level penthouse sold for $140m, smashing records in 2019.

The big prices paid and the scale of the overall One Sydney Harbour precinct, where the ­developer has sold more than $900m worth of apartments this financial year, show that super prime apartments have broken free from a nexus with the local mansion market.

The buyers of the top stock are not only downsizers but are also entrepreneurs hailing from offshore and seeking to park their cash in an increasingly volatile world.

“One Sydney Harbour has made its mark as one of the most luxurious residential addresses in the world, achieving sales that are comparable with the most exclusive apartments in New York and London,” Lendlease Australia head of apartments Daniel ­Dugina said.

“We’re seeing strong interest from locals, with over 90 per cent of buyers from Sydney and interstate who recognise this incredible opportunity to secure a once-in-a-lifetime address.”

The two-level Penthouse and Skyhome of Residences Two sold to local owner-occupiers.

The latest sales mean that all the skyhomes and penthouses across the three residential towers of One Sydney Harbour are now sold.

All three towers are now under construction, following the start of works on the third and final tower, Watermans Residence.

The precinct is the third partnership between two design ­visionaries who formerly collaborated on The Shard and Shard Place in London in 2012 – Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, alongside leading interior designer Daniel Goldberg, founder and creative director of State of Craft.

Located on the top two floors of Residences Two, the Skyhome and Penthouse are accessed via a private lift lobby and feature a “Sky Terrace” – a rooftop terrace with an entertaining space and ­swimming pool. The penthouse has a frontage of more than 30m facing northeast to the Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

And both residences boast ­panoramic views of Sydney, from the harbour to the Blue Mountains as well as dual views of the Sydney landmarks.

“The brightness of the sky will be captured, refracting the glittering Sydney light, right to the top where the penthouse apartments merge into the sky. The result is a trio of graceful buildings that capture and play with light, like harbour waters in the morning sun,” Mr Piano said.

The Skyhome and Penthouse feature three-metre high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows that make the most of the views, four bedrooms, an entertainer’s kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, unique natural stones from around the world and walk-in closets at the heart of the master suite.

The design aims to provide a connection between indoor and outdoor living and is intended to be akin to the experience aboard a luxury private yacht. In State of Craft’s hands, the Skyhome and Penthouse have been personally curated for their owners.

“With the Penthouse and Skyhome in Residences Two, we wanted to create two unique, world-class homes in the sky that capture the essence of living high above Sydney Harbour,” Mr Goldberg said.

“There’s a seamless transition from inside to outside spaces and a feeling of freedom and elegant comfort.”

Local high-end buyers are driving interest, with limited stock remaining. Residences One and Two are more than 85 per cent sold, with only a handful of the Luxury Collection Residences ­remaining.

Starting from $5.1m, Residences Two Luxury Collection, also designed by Mr Goldberg, have the most premium finishes reserved for the levels of the building above level 66, including European natural stone, leather-backed wardrobe in the master suite, and Australian timber joinery.

Residents of all three buildings will have high-end private comforts including swimming pools with sweeping harbour views, a spa and steam room, and private dining rooms with the option of a private chef for hire. A Resident’s Lounge and Sky Garden, gym and a 24-hour concierge are also part of the package.

After completion of Hickson Park, Lendlease has also unveiled the final release of the Park Residences, with apartments in Residences One starting from $1.9m.

This article was first published on www.theaustralian.com.au.