Sydney golf course yours for $3.99m

The Rum Corp Barracks course in Sydney’s west.

A nine-hole golf course has been listed for sale at Windsor, overlooking the Hawkesbury River.

The Rum Corp Barracks course has a $3.99 million price tag through estate agent Stephen Lord.

It has BBQ facilities and seating for up to 70 people, overlooking the 20ha property.

There’s a pro shop, machinery shed and staff lunch shed. The sale includes 23 Yamaha drive carts.

All very basic, but Lord says he has been surprised at the interest shown already from Chinese buyers.

The course is in a flood zone, which would impact its development capacity.

This article from The Daily Telegraph was originally published as “Golf course for sale for $3.99 million in Windsor”.